Nobel Prize-winning Scientist Daniel Kahneman Gives Rationale Behind AI Outworking Humans

Artificial Intelligence will soon become capable of outworking humans because of its one benefit that humans do not have - it is artificial. Humans are limited due to physicality, however, AI can relentlessly work. This will lead to a series of changes for general ways of life as many fields will become entirely dependent on artificial intelligence. Nobel Prize-winning scientist Daniel Kahneman recently told The Guardian how AI will outwit humans in various spheres.

Kahneman said that AI is going to win and it is not even close. He also wondered how people would adjust to this and termed it as a ‘fascinating problem’. He gave the example COVID-19 pandemic to explain how the human mind is incapable of dealing with problems that have the capacity to develop exponentially. As per Kahneman, humans are experienced in “a more or less linear world”. He further added that when things explode unreasonably, as the COVID-19 surges reported globally, the human brain is not equipped for it.

A new AI tool

Speaking of AI, a new tool has been designed to analyze thousands of chest X-rays and differentiates between the worst cases of COVID-19. The computer programme has been developed by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. A describing detail of the latest diagnostic tool was published in the journal npj Digital Medicine on May 12.

In their study, researchers claimed that the program predicted, with 80 per cent accuracy, that coronavirus patients would develop life-threatening complications within four days of contracting the infection. For this purpose, it used several hundred gigabytes of data gleaned from 5,224 chest X-rays taken from 2,943 seriously ill patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, ANI reported. Patients’ details including weight, age, gender, race along with vital symptoms such as body temperature and blood immune cell levels were taken into consideration.

The developers have cited an immediate need to deploy such tools as coronavirus infection continues to wreak havoc across the globe. "Emergency room physicians and radiologists need effective tools like our program to quickly identify those COVID-19 patients whose condition is most likely to deteriorate quickly so that health care providers can monitor them more closely and intervene earlier," study co-lead investigator Farah Shamout, PhD, an assistant professor in computer engineering at New York University's campus in Abu Dhabi said about the new tool.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)