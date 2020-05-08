North Magnetic Pole Has Been Drifting Away All These Years, Scientists Claim

Scientists from Europe reportedly noted that the north magnetic pole has been drifting away from Canada and moving towards Siberia since several years now. A team of researchers from Leeds University reportedly said that the change in the flow of molten material or lava in the earth's core has adversely affected the regions above it. They noted that the magnetic force at one region has been strengthened and the other half has become weaker.

NGeo: Acceleration of north magnetic pole towards Siberia caused by flux lobe elongation

Change in pattern flow

According to the study, now these two regions on the outer portion of the earth have become two “magnetic blobs” and has been competing against each other. Dr Phil Livermore reportedly told the media that the change in the pattern of flow has weakened the patch under Canada and has slightly increased the strength of the patch under Siberia. He further added that north pole has left its historic position over the Canadian Arctic and crossed over the International Date Line.

A range of simple models indicate that over the next decade the North Magnetic Pole will continue travelling towards Siberia.



A range of simple models indicate that over the next decade the North Magnetic Pole will continue travelling towards Siberia.

According to the reports, there are three poles on the present on the top of the planet and it is revealed that only the North Magnetic pole has been drifting slowly. The other two poles are geographic pole and a geomagnetic pole. As per reports, the North Magnetic pole is situated where the field lines are perpendicular to the surface. The scientists suggested that as the magnetic pole is shifting frequent changes to the navigation system and mapping had to be chalked out in these years. The study is published in the journal Nature Geoscience which revealed that the pole will move towards Russia but the movement will gradually slow down as time passes.

