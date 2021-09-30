Paleontologists Unearth Two More Species Of Dinosaurs In UK's Aisle Of Wight

The list of deadly dinosaurs has been updated with another discovery as palaeontologists announced the discovery of a new species of the predators on September 29. A report by Live Science suggested that fossils of two toothy carnivorous dinosaurs with crocodile-type skulls have been recovered from the Isle of Wight in Southern England. Interestingly, the newly discovered species, of the spinosaurid group, were able to hunt both on land and underwater.

Spinosaurids outsized T-rex, scientists reveal

Findings of the new spinosaurid species revealed that these creatures used to roam the Earth nearly 125 million years ago during the early cretaceous period and were bigger than the Tyrannosaurus rex, the most used dinosaur in movies.

🚨 New dinosaur(s) alert 🚨 British palaeontologists have unearthed TWO new species of dinosaur on the Isle of Wight.



A report published in Live Science revealed that the two found species were three-toed, had an elongated crocodile-like skull and spanned 29 feet in length. Besides, being in the class of amphibians, the predators could easily hunt both underwater and on land.

Sporting the scientific name 'Ceratosuchops inferodios' or "hell heron", and Riparovenator milnerae or the "riverbank hunter", the fossil hunters determined features of both the creatures with a fossil consisting of just 50 bones. Talking about the discovery, David Hone, senior lecturer and director of biological sciences programs at London’s Queen Mary University said that finding two closely related carnivores in one ecosystem might sound odd but it is very common.

Prior to these findings, the UK had discovered just one species of spinosaurid called the Baryonyx, as per Live Science. Besides, British palaeontologist Darren Naish was reported calling the findings in quick succession a surprise as England was only known to have discovered the Baryonyx in the last couple of decades.

The dispute on their origin

Spinosaurids, the group that these two creatures belong to, have been disputed among palaeontologists as they don’t agree if the Cretaceous Spinosaurus had features like both a heron and a crocodile. The experts via this new discovery also pointed towards the evolution of these groups in Europe following which they eventually headed towards Asia, Africa and South America. Meanwhile, more work is being done on the subject involving spinosaurid as researchers further aim to explore the links to their relatives.

