Perseverance Landing Live: Mars rover to face '7 minutes of terror' before landing

As NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is expected to make a historic touch down on Red planet on Feb. 18 at 3:55 p.m. ET, and during its landing, NASA will track updates on the 'crucial' final seven minutes. NASA's rover is fitted with three Communications antennas. It primarily uses the High-Grain Antenna to send data directly to Earth. "Perseverance rover will rely on the Mars Relay Network orbiters overhead to keep in touch with engineers on Earth," NASA informed. The procedure will be similar to the Curiosity rover and InSight lander's mission on the Red planet. Mars Relay Network, installed on Perseverance includes NASA orbiters which consist: Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Mars Odyssey, and MAVEN; and two ESA missions: ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) and Mars Express.

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) will act as a relay for lander radio communications that will send messages to the NASA team back home, the agency informed. The orbiter will listen for messages from the Perseverance and will send information to NASA's Deep Space Network of antennas on Earth. As the rover prepares to land on the Martian surface, NASA's five orbiter missions will "talk" to the rover and relay messages to NASA back home. These communication 'Relay services' are coordinated by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

During the landing, Perseverance will transmit data via the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and MAVEN, according to NASA. Entry, descent, and landing data will be captured via MRO and MAVEN in near-real-time, although data transmitted via MAVEN. NASA's rover will continue to communicate via MRO and MAVEN, during the landing then later will communicate via Mars Relay Network, at least twice a day. Perseverance is expected to make one of the most terrifying and nail-biting landings which NASA dubbed as '7 minutes of terror' as it will touch down on the most challenging terrain ever targeted by a Red Planet mission.