Pfizer Vaccine Vs Moderna Vaccine: Side-effects, Efficacy Rate And More

A number of different vaccines have managed to clear the clinical trial stages, of which the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are two that are available in several countries around the world. In order to make the most informed choice for their health, many people have been trying to find more information about the specific vaccines and are searching for terms like Pfizer vaccine vs Moderna vaccine. To help these people, we have managed to gather some information about the two vaccines and list them right here. Read more to know about the Pfizer vaccine vs Moderna vaccine.

Pfizer vaccine vs Moderna vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine (Data taken from Centers for Disease Control and Protection website)

According to the information uploaded on CDC’s website, the Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate is 95% in clinical trials. People need to get both doses of this vaccine for total efficiency. Some side effects like tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea could be seen after a day or two of getting the vaccine. It is also recommended for people who are 16 years and older. Here's more information about the Pfizer vaccine.

Name: BNT162b2

Manufacturer: Pfizer, Inc., and BioNTech

Type of Vaccine: mRNA

Number of Shots: 2 shots, 21 days apart

How to give the dose: Shot in the muscle of the upper arm

Does NOT Contain: Eggs, preservatives, latex

Moderna Vaccine (Data taken from Centers for Disease Control and Protection website)

According to the CDC, Moderna vaccine's efficacy rate is 94.1% in clinical trials. People will need to get both doses of this vaccine for total efficiency. Some people who got the second shot had some side effects including fever, chills, tiredness, and headache. Here's some more information about the Moderna vaccine.

Name: mRNA-1273

Manufacturer: ModernaTX, Inc.

Type of Vaccine: mRNA

Number of Shots: 2 shots, one month (28 days) apart

How: Shot in the muscle of the upper arm

Does NOT Contain: Eggs, preservatives, latex

Who should not take the COVID-19 Vaccination, according to the CDC:

People who have a severe allergic reaction, which is also known as anaphylaxis or an immediate allergic reaction to mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should not take the mRNA vaccine

People who have experienced some allergic reactions after getting the first shot of the vaccine should avoid getting the second shot of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

An allergic reaction after taking any shot of the vaccine is considered severe. Because of this reaction, the vaccine user needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen. If there is no improvement, they will be required to go to the hospital.

A reaction within 4 hours of getting vaccinated is considered an immediate reaction. It can have some common symptoms including hives, swelling, or wheezing (respiratory distress).



