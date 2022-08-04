Pig Organs Partially Restored An Hour After Its Death By US Researchers: Report

In a development that might revolutionise the field of medicine, researchers in the United States have partially revived the organs of pigs one hour after the animals were killed. After the pigs’ death, scientists were able to restore the circulation and cellular activity in their essential organs, including the heart and brain. The study questions presumptions on what unfolds in the split second between life and death, BBC reported. Furthermore, if used on people, the method might boost the amount of organ availability for transplant and give medical professionals more time to save a life.

According to a report published on Nature, the research comes after 2019 experiments in which the same researchers restored pigs' disembodied brains back to life four hours after the animals had passed away.

The results were "truly remarkable" and "incredibly significant," according to experts.

Notably, when the heart stops pumping, the body starves the nutrients and oxygen it requires to survive. Blood arteries constrict, organs enlarge, and the cells that make up the body's organs start to die, BBC reported.

Although it was believed that this cellular death would occur quickly and permanently, Yale University researchers have been able to repair some of the damage in animals that were declared dead for an hour.

Professor Nenad Sestan, a Yale neuroscientist and member of the team, stated, "We can restore some functions of cells, across multiple vital organs, that should have been dead." He added, "These cells are functioning hours after they should not be."

Research on pigs

In the study, researchers hooked up pigs to a system called OrganEx that pumped a blood replacement all throughout the animals' bodies after they had been dead for an hour.

They have modified their OrganEx technology to operate throughout the whole body. It utilises a blood substitute that transports oxygen throughout the body. This does not clot, allowing it to pass through the pig's collapsing blood vessels. Further, it uses 13 different compounds combined to suppress the immune system and stop the chemical reactions that lead to cell death (apoptosis), BBC reported. It also uses a machine that circulates fluid throughout the body in rhythm with the heartbeat.

Besides this, about 100 pigs were used in the trials, which were reported in the journal Nature, and they received ethical clearance before beginning.

According to the BBC report, the animals were given a strong anaesthetic before having their hearts stopped by scientists. They were attached to the OrganEx system and administered the recovery cocktail for six hours after they had been dead for an hour. The studies were conducted with the anaesthetic in place.

The pigs' organs, including the heart, liver, and kidneys, were dissected by the researchers after the six-hour period and showed that some of their functions had been partially recovered. The electrical activity in the heart was restored, and some heart muscle cells could contract. However, the organs were not performing like they were before when they were alive, the researchers informed, as per the media report.

Dr Zvonimir Vrselja, a researcher, said, "Things are not as dead as we previously presumed - we have demonstrated that we can actually initiate cell repair on a molecular level. We can persuade cells not to die."

The heads and necks of the pigs at one point started to move on their own. It could be an indication that they were regaining some motor function, but it will need more research, BBC reported.

