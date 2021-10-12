Radio Waves Detected For First Time From Distant Stars Hint At Hidden Exoplanets

In a first, astronomers from the University of Queensland have detected mysterious radio signals being sent out from stars outside of our solar system. As per the scientists, these stars might even have planets around them which could answer if there are other life forms on planets other than Earth. The experts were able to detect these signals using the world’s most powerful radio telescope Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) located in the Netherlands.

First radio signal detected far from the solar system

Dr. Benjamin Pope and colleagues at the Dutch national observatory ASTRON have been on the lookout for such signals for a long time. He revealed that they have located 19 distant red dwarf stars which were unexpectedly emitting the radio signals. Interestingly, four of the stars showed evidence of planets orbiting around them. The team specifically chose the dwarf stars as they are smaller than the Sun but drive intense radio emission and flares through their high magnetic activity, reported SciTechDaily.

Dr Pope added that radio signals have so far only been detected from the planets in our solar system as their magnetic fields interact with the solar wind. However, the radio waves coming in from beyond the solar system were yet to be detected, something which has been fulfilled now.

With LOFAR contributing to the efforts of the astronomers, they are now capable of spotting plain old stars which might unveil new planets surrounding those stars. Previously, the astronomers were limited to detecting only the nearest stars that were steadily emitting radio signals.

Planet-star interaction our best prediction, astronomers say

Lead discoverer Dr. Joseph Callingham of the Leiden University showed confidence in their findings as he said that these signals are coming from the same interaction that the planet Jupiter has with its moon Io. However, Dr Pope said that although he is not 100% sure about the four stars having planets around, a planet-star interaction is their best prediction.

As for the reliability of LOFAR, the antenna is capable of monitoring stars as far as 165 light years away. Meanwhile, this team of astronomers are awaiting the opening of Australia and South Africa’s Square Kilometer Array radio telescope that will reveal hundreds of undiscovered planets.

Image: Unsplash