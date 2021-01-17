Researchers Believe 'bumblebee Gravity' Could Explain Why Universe Is Expanding Faster

While it is a ubiquitous belief that the Universe is expanding equally in all directions, scientists have recently found another way to test the hypothesis. According to a new study published in journal Live Science, questions on the symmetrical expansion of the universe could be answered by examining the shadow of a black hole. According to researchers, if the shadow is a wee bit smaller than existing physics theories predict, it could help prove the notion of bumblebee gravity.

Bumblebee gravity

According to researchers, the concept of bumblebee gravity describes what would happen if the seemingly perfect symmetry of the universe isn't so perfect after all. The study stated that if scientists find even one black hole with undersized shadow then it could not only trigger hundreds of new questions but also question the theory of uniform expanding uniformly. Researchers argued that it could also open doors to a brand new understanding of the gravitational force and could perhaps reason why the universe was expanding faster ever.

( A distant Blackhole, Credits: Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration)

Massive black hole spotted

Just a few days ago, researchers of various North American Universities spotted something unusual about cluster galaxy A2261-BCG. The scientists are stunned by a missing supermassive black hole which should usually be expected to be in the centre of a distant galaxy. According to the reports by The Sky, scientists believe that this is the first-ever example of "recoiling" black hole, which is, a black hole which was separated from the centre of the galaxy by a powerful force and is now flying freely and mysteriously in space.

