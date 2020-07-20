SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Time: What Time Will Elon Musk's Company Conduct The Rocket Launch?

SpaceX successfully launched NASA Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken with its Falcon 9 booster on May 31, 2020. After a 19 hour long journey, the astronauts finally reached the International Space Station on June 1, 2020. The revolutionary Space Exploration corporation SpaceX is aiming to re-launch the Falcon 9 booster on Monday, July 20 which is only 1 month and 21 days after it catapulted the NASA astronauts towards the International Space Station in May.

However, this time the Falcon 9 booster will be carrying a South Korean military communications satellite. The Falcon 9 booster will also be pursuing a record for the quickest turnaround time, between flights of an orbital-class. Read on to find out, “What time is the Falcon 9 launch?”

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch time: What time is the Falcon 9 launch?

In a tweet which was posted by SpaceX on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, July 19, the California-based Space company confirmed its plans to launch the South Korean Anasis 2 military communications satellite. The launch is set to occur on Monday, July 20 from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The United States Air Force has approved and confirmed the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, from Launch Complex 40. A four-hour window has been given to Elon Musk’s Space company, and it will open at 5 PM EDT, which is 2 PM PT and 2:30 AM IST. According to the reports of a science portal, the time frame given SpaceX is expected to see 70 per cent “go’ weather conditions.

Targeting Monday, July 20 for Falcon 9 launch of ANASIS-II from SLC-40 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 18, 2020

Rocket Launch Today: What is the purpose of the Falcon 9 launch today?

The Space Corporation had intimately set July 14, as the scheduled launch date. However, it was delayed due to a problem in Falcon 9’s second stage. The launch date was pushed further to Sunday, July 19 but unfavourable weather conditions prompted the SpaceX to reschedule the launch till Monday.

This mission is known as ANASIS II and it has been delayed several times due to hardware issues. The same story follows the Space Corporation’s attempts to launch its 10th batch of Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center. ANASIS II which is actually Army / Navy / Air Force / Satellite Information System is an Airbus-built communications satellite which is targeting a geostationary orbit located about 22,000 miles above Earth. ANASIS II will be the first dedicated national security satellite for the East Asian country of South Korea.

