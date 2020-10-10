Nobel Laureate Roger Penrose Says Another Universe Existed Before Big Bang

Physics Nobel Laureate Sir Roger Penrose has said that before the Big Bang created the universe as humans know now, there was another universe and cited black holes as the proof of its existence. The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for their discoveries about the black hole earlier this week. Penrose got the award for a paper that used Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity to prove the existence of black holes and its formation.

According to the Nobel winner, there is evidence of ‘unexplained spots’ of electromagnetic radiation spread across the sky and are of the “size of a Full Moon” and has called them ‘Hawking Points’. Penrose has also said that these spots prove the ‘conformal cyclic cosmology’ theory of the universe that suggests that Big Bang only marks the end of one universe and beginning of another, also known as ‘aeon’.

Even though he confessed that the theory is controversial, the Nobel laureate noted that the idea black holes absorb light was once questionable but is now accepted in science. Under Penrose’s theory, Hawking Points resemble the final expulsion of energy or Hawking radiation which is transferred by black holes that existed in the previous universe.

Explaining Penrose’s work, the Swedish committee said, “Not even Albert Einstein, the father of general relativity, thought that black holes could actually exist. However, ten years after Einstein’s death, the British theorist Roger Penrose demonstrated that black holes can form and described their properties. At their heart, black holes hide a singularity, a boundary at which all the known laws of nature break down.”

6 giant galaxies inside supermassive black hole

Recently, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) spotted six massive galaxies trapped in a web. The supposed web was in reality a supermassive black hole. This powerful blackhole is under one billion light-years away from Earth. This startling discovery was published as a study by the ESO on its official journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. The black hole is as dense as one billion times the mass of Earth’s sun. The massive galaxies are all huddled in together in a web of has which extends to over 300 times the size of the milky way galaxy.

