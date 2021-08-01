Saturn Will Be Visible In Intervening Nights Of August 1-2; Here's How To Watch It

Saturn will be visible in the intervening nights of August 1 and August 2, reaching its highest point around midnight. According to NASA, on August 1 and 2, Saturn will be situated directly opposite the Sun from Earth. In 2021, Saturn comes closest to Earth for about 5 hours after it reaches the opposite direction and the planet will glow brightly in the night sky, reported Inverse.

Saturn visible from Earth

Like fellow gas giant, Jupiter, Saturn is a massive ball made mostly of hydrogen and helium, according to NASA. As per a report by Earthsky, Saturn’s opposition comes on August 2 at about 2 am which means 11:30 am, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). Earth's motion brings Saturn to opposition once each year. When Saturn will be in opposition, it means that it is at its closest point to Earth and directly opposite the Sun. As per the report, the opposition is an astronomical phenomenon when the Earth flies between Saturn and the sun.

When Saturn is in opposition, the planet rises in the east around sunset, climbs highest up for the night around midnight and sets in the west around sunrise. The Saturn is visible all night and at its brightest seen from Earth when it is opposite the sun. According to the NASA Solar System website, Saturn is the sixth planet from the Sun and the second-largest planet in the solar system. Saturn is surrounded by over 60 moons and is nine times wider than the Earth. It also has the second-shortest day in the solar system. The planet has the most spectacular ring system, with seven rings and several gaps and divisions between them.

Will it be visible from the naked eye?

According to EarthSky, Saturn will be visible from the naked eye but if you want to see the Saturn rings you will need a telescope.

IMAGE: Pixabay