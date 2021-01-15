Scientists Develop Rapid DNA Test To Detect Secondary Pneumonia In Severe COVID Patients

Scientists have developed a rapid diagnostic DNA test for severe COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of catching ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Most severe COVID-19 patients are being treated by being put into a medically-induced coma, where they risk of developing secondary pneumonia. Detecting pneumonia in patients is normally challenging because the bacterial samples take time to grow in the lab and produce the result. In order to counter the challenge, scientists developed a rapid diagnostic test that can quickly detect pneumonia in these patients.

Read: Study: Minorities Should Be Designated Vulnerable To COVID

'Uses DNA of different pathogens'

The test uses the DNA of different pathogens to detect secondary pneumonia in COVID-19 patients. The study was published in the journal Critical Care recently. Andrew Conway Morris from the University of Cambridge, who is one of the lead authors said that developed the test after determining that COVID-19 patients on a ventilator are at high risk of developing such infections. Conway said that using the test they discovered COVID-19 patients under intensive care were twice as likely to develop VAP compared to patients without COVID-19.

Read: Stone Age May Have Lasted 20k Years Longer Than Earlier Thought In Parts Of Africa: Study

"During our hospital’s first wave of COVID-19 admissions, we noted an apparent increase in the rate of VAP. In this study, we, therefore, aimed to identify and compare the distribution of VAP in critically ill ventilated COVID-19 patients compared to ventilated non-SARS-CoV-2 infected patients admitted to the same unit. We performed conventional microbiological culture on all lower respiratory tract samples," researchers said in the study.

Read: COVID-19 Infection Gives 'natural Immunity' To Patients For Five Months: Study

COVID-19 is associated with a high number of patients suffering from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). Such patients can spend significant periods of time in intensive care units (ICU), with up to 80% of patients admitted to ICU requiring ventilation support. "Critically ill patients are at high risk of developing secondary pneumonia, especially when ventilated", the study said.

Read: Imbalances In Gut Bacteria Linked To 'long COVID' Risk: Study

(Image Credit: AP)

