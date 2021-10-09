Scientists Discover 16-million-year Old Tardigrade Fossil From Tree Amber

In a startling discovery, the fossil of a 16-million-years old water bear also known as a tardigrade has been found trapped inside a chunk of Dominican amber. The organism’s finding has been unveiled months after researchers from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Harvard University first started studying it. A report by Gizmodo suggested that the fossil, named Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus, was found at La Cumbre, an area known for its ample amber deposits, in the Dominican Republic.

What are tardigrades?

Also known as water bears and moss piglets, tardigrades are tiny organisms known for their remarkable durability. Their toughness allows them to endure extreme dehydration, harsh cold temperatures, and even damaging radiations. To those who still didn’t get a proper idea about their toughness, tardigrades can even survive a cannon attack. Besides, they are the most miniature known animals with legs and can walk like creatures over 5,00,000 times their size, as per Gizmodo. Experts believe these organisms emerged some 500 million years ago and have survived at least five mass extinctions, including the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. There’s a reason why they are considered the toughest creature on Earth.

The 16-million-year-old finding

Findings of the fossilised tardigrade came to light after months of observation, experts say. The organism was trapped millions of years ago inside amber, a fossilised tree resin that also captured fragments from a flower, three ants, and a beetle. Published in the science journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the study’s senior author Phil Barden called the discovery a “once in a generation”. Interestingly, this fossil of the tardigrade is the first discovered one from just when the post-dinosaur era began 66 million years ago, also called Cenozoic, the ongoing era. Besides, it is the third fossil discovery of these vertebrates in total.

Scientists say that they have their hands on the best looking fossil yet and could see its characteristics in detail, including internal structures, mouthparts, and needle-like claws. As per the lead author of the study, Marc Mapalo, this new study will help them explore evolutionary changes tardigrades experienced over millions of years, Gizmodo reported.

Image: Twitter/@EmmanuelNaouri