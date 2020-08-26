Scientists Discover Inter-vertebral Discs In Dinosaur That Will Help Medicine

Scientists have discovered intervertebral discs in dinosaurs that connected vertebrae and provided mobility. A cartilaginous fibrous ring and a gelatinous core have been found, which was earlier believed to be present only in humans. This key finding, published in the journal 'Scientific Reports’ and PLOS ONE can help the medical experts and scientists in research in the field of medicines for humans to treat various Degenerative disc diseases (DDD) such as arthritis, disc herniation, or spinal stenosis.

A team of scientists under the leadership of the University of Bonn led the computer-aided research and found that even the species of Tyrannosaurus rex could have suffered a slipped disc. The study found that the necks of sauropod dinosaurs were a key factor in their evolution and consisted of human-like intervertebral discs, although it varied in form and thickness of cartilage. Earlier, the habitual posture and range of motion of sauropod dinosaurs’ necks were controversial.

[Articulated first and second dorsal vertebrae of Apatosaurus CM 3390. A. The Digital model showing the two vertebrae in articulation. Credit: PLOS ONE]

While it was found that the birds have synovial joints in their necks, the basis of the study was scientists worldwide unsure if the necks of sauropods more closely resembled those of birds or mammals.” Inspection of CT scans showed cartilage bone ratios of 4.5 per cent in Sauroposeidon and about 20 per cent and 15 per cent in juvenile Apatosaurus individuals. In extant animals, this ratio varied from 2.59 per cent for the rhea bird to 24 per cent for a juvenile giraffe,” scientists wrote in the research. While it wasn’t possible to detangle the ontogenetic and taxonomic signals in these species, it was found that the cartilage was three times as thick as that of birds. As per anatomist Professor Dr. Karl Schilling from the University of Bonnpaleontology, the paleontology research and medicine is seminal in Germany.

"I found it hard to believe that ancient reptiles did not have inter-vertebral discs," said paleontologist Dr Tanja Wintrich from the Section Paleontology in the Institute of Geosciences of the University of Bonn in the study.

"This insight is also central to the medical understanding of humans. The human body is not perfect, and its diseases reflect our long evolutionary history," adds paleontologist Prof. Dr. Martin Sander from the University of Bonn.

[Hypothetical models of the geometry of an opisthocoelous intervertebral joint compared with the actual morphology of the C5/C6 joint in Sauroposeidon OMNH 53062. Credit: PLOS ONE]

Read: Harvard Scientists' New Study Claims Sun Once Had A Binary Twin In Our Solar System

Read: Scientists Say Hong Kong Man Got Coronavirus A Second Time

19 different dinosaurs, extinct reptiles, birds studied

According to the study in PLOS ONE, Sauropod dinosaurs have been notable for their very long necks. An extensive review of sauropod palaeobiology found details earlier not known. Late Jurassic sauropods Apatosaurus and Diplodocus were modelled with ‘intervertebral articulations’ using a computer program named DinoMorph. Early theories indicated that “Diplodocus was barely able to elevate its head above the height of its back”. However, years after the DinoMorph work was published, Gregory Paul pointed out the importance of cartilage. Therefore, scientists used OMNH 53062, holotype of the long-necked basal titanosauriform Sauroposeidon and CM 3390, and CM 11339, the two partial skeletons of juvenile individuals of Apatosaurus to conduct the research as there have been no fossils of cartilage preserved till date basis previous theories. The specimen, therefore, included three intervertebral joints through a medical CT scanner. Scientists studied a total of 19 different dinosaurs, other extinct reptiles, and species of birds.

[Joint between cervicals 11 (left) and 10 (right) of a rhea, sagittally bisected. Left half of neck in medial view. The thin layers of cartilage lining the C11 condyle and C10 cotyle are clearly visible. Credit: PLOS ONE]

[Sagittally bisected head and neck of the American alligator, with the nine cervical vertebrae indicated. Credit: PLOS ONE]

Read: Meteorite Discovered In Antarctica Offers Scientists Peek At Solar System, Mystery Of Life

Read: COVID-19: Scientists Decode How Severe Viral Infections Derail The Immune System