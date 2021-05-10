Seven-year-old Space Enthusiast To Become First Child To Send An Object To Moon, See Pics

The sky is the limit for a seven-year-old girl named Elizabeth Norman who is going to send an object to the Moon later this year. She will become the first child to send an object to the lunar surface. Elizabeth informed on her Twitter handle that a sticker with the words 'Astro Liz’s Lab' will be included in a time capsule taken to the Moon. 'Astro Liz’s Lab' is the name of her social media accounts.

The mission is going to be the first landing launched by the US since Apollo 17 in 1972. The Daily Mail has reported that the capsule will be carried by the lander along with scientific and other equipment. It is scheduled to touch down in mid to late 2021.

Photos just in from @Astrobotic! It's really happening! My #payload has been integrated into the #Peregrine #lunar lander! So honoured to making history with @Astrobotic and @torybruno's @ulalaunch #VulcanCentaur! I'm excited to be sharing my moon adventure with my big brother.🚀 pic.twitter.com/DxB5UVWPUd — Astro Liz (@AstroLizsLab) March 17, 2021

Elizabeth built a working rocket

Elizabeth, who hails from Leicester, UK, became obsessed with space after watching the landing of NASA's Perseverance Rover on Mars. She hopes to go to the Moon herself one day. The aspiring astronaut spent her time during lockdown building her own rocket that she completed with the help of her mother. They tested it out in their living room.

Later they took the rocket to their launchpad in the garden and launched a cardboard model of the Vulcan Centaur rocket. When it soared 30ft into the air, the makers of the real Vulcan Centaur, American space launch experts United Launch Alliance (ULA), and Astrobotic, which created the lander it will carry, got in touch with her. The company will be taking her sticker to the Moon on their Peregrine lunar lander later this year.

Lots of fun with this news team photo shoot after school today! Some epic night shots that I’m excited to share with you in the next few days. It has been an awesome project! 🌑🚀 pic.twitter.com/gVcXImAXqm — Astro Liz (@AstroLizsLab) April 23, 2021

The sun is expected to shine tomorrow and it’s looking like a 3 hour “launch” window for my #VulcanCentaur following Monday’s successful static fire. Thanks so much to everyone who has followed along so far! 🥰 #CountdownToVulcan @astrobotic @ulalaunch @torybruno #astroliz pic.twitter.com/tVRIpoUQ2e — Astro Liz (@AstroLizsLab) January 28, 2021

Elizabeth recently completed a five-week NASA programme where she carried out a virtual mission to Mars. A spokesperson for the company had said that younger generations need "role models that look like them". They added that Elizabeth's enthusiasm for space is fantastic and they are "proud" to be sending her sticker to the Moon.

IMAGE: @AstroLizsLab/Twitter