Sierra Nevada Corporation: Learn What Is Sierra Nevada Corporation And What Does It Do

Space exploration has become one of the top goals in today’s day and age. Many scientists want to learn what lies outside of the Earth and how it can help human civilization. Due to this reason, many new Aerospace companies are immerging and trying to capitalise on the space exploration business. A new company called Sierra Nevada Corporation is making strides in this business and many people want to know what is Sierra Nevada Corporation.

What is Sierra Nevada Corporation?

Sierra Nevada Corporation is an American, privately held aviation and public security worker for hire gaining practical experience in aircraft alteration and integration, space parts and frameworks, and related innovation items for cyber protection and Health. SNC delivers tailored solutions to government and commercial customers, with applications in space exploration and satellites, aircraft integrations, navigation and guidance systems, threat detection and security, scientific research, and infrastructure protection.

The Sierra Nevada Corporation has 5,000 employees, 40 plus locations around the globe, and also has 50 plus years of experience in this field. SNC brings all this together to help to solve the world's toughest and most complex technology challenges.

What does Sierra Nevada Corporation do?

Sierra Nevada Corporation has been in the industry for a very long time. Being such a huge company, it has spread its wings into multiple businesses and created an empire. SNC works to innovate and create new things to help increase the progression of technology in the world. It also provides solutions for various issues faced by the Government and Private Organizations Check out what does Sierra Nevada Corporation do below:

Integrated ISR Solutions

Aircraft Design Modification and Support

Rotary: Wing Integration and Modernization

Shooting Star Transport Vehicle

Dream Chaser Spaceplane

Cybersecurity

Navigation, Guidance & Landing

Satellite Solutions (Space Mission Systems)

Electronic Warfare Systems

Sensor & Mission Systems

Space Exploration

Counter UAS Systems

Contractor Logistics Support & Life Cycle Sustainment

Unmanned Systems

eHealth/Remote Monitoring

Secure Communications & Electronic Key Management Systems

Degraded Visual Environment Solutions

Rocket Engines & Propulsion

Environmental Systems

Space Technologies & Subsystems

Enhanced Flight Vision Systems

Radio & Communications Systems

Human Language Technologies

Engineering Service and Aircraft Certification / FAA

Organization Designated Authorization (ODA)

Decision Solutions & Spaces

Commercial Solutions for Space

Sierra Nevada Corporation Awards

SNC has also received awards from various institutions for its work. Check out all the Awards SNC has received below:

Fast Company: World’s Top 10 most innovative companies in Space.

Inc: America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Best Managed Companies: 2020 US Best Managed Company, Aerospace & Defense

Popular Science: Best of Whats New featuring Dream Chaser Space Plane

US Air Force: Tier 1 Superior Supplier for US Air Force

Women Presidents’ Organization: Fastest Growing Women-Owned Company in North America

