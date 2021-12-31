Skyscraper Sized Asteroid To Pass By Earth’s Atmosphere This New Year: NASA

In the new year, an asteroid the size of a skyscraper will pierce the Earth's atmosphere, according to space agency NASA. It has been designated as Asteroid 2013 YD48, by the space agency. NASA has also declared it a "potentially hazardous object," for Earth.

According to the report, it will come within 3.48 million miles of Earth on January 11. The asteroid is around 104 metres broad, which is about the same size as Big Ben. It will miss Earth by 3.48 million miles, reportedly.

While the distance may appear large, it is actually quite small in terms of space travel. According to reports, anything passing within 120 million miles of Earth is classified as a Near-Earth Object (NEO) by NASA.

Because of the vast distances that these asteroids travel, even little alterations in their courses might be devastating to Earth. Everyday, thousands of such rocks or asteroids are being monitored by scientists to determine whether or not they are on a collision course with Earth.

Three more asteroids scheduled to pass by Earth before 2013 YD48

Moreover, 2013 YD48 isn't the only asteroid that will pass closer to Earth in the coming weeks, according to the report, three more asteroids are scheduled to pass by the Earth before it does. This Sunday, on January 2, the 2021 YK, which measures 12 metres in width, will fly within 118,000 kilometres of Earth.

On 6th January 2022, 2014 YE15, which is only 7 metres broad, will pass Earth, coming within 4.6 million miles of our planet. The third and last asteroid is 2020 AP1, which is only 4 metres wide, will pass us on January 7, at a distance of 1.08 million miles.

It is not rare to see asteroids pass so close to Earth. Eearlier this week, an asteroid nearly three times the size of 2013 YD48 came within 1.9 million miles of Earth at 47,000 miles per hour, according to the space agency.

Similarly, on Christmas Eve, an asteroid estimated to be 10 times the size of this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York flew by Earth. The massive rock, measuring 229 metres in diameter, came within 4 million miles of our planet.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Unsplash