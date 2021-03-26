SN11 Launch Date: SpaceX Most Likely To Test Launch SN11 This Friday; Know All Details

SpaceX's Starship SN11 rocket has proved that a fully reusable spacecraft need not only be a fantasy. To launch at the Moon and Mars one day, the company is actively making changes to the rocket and is attempting several tests accordingly. To prepare for the latest test launch, the officials in Cameron County, Texas have already been approached for the approval of road closures. When is the SN11 launch date?

SN11 Launch Date

According to the officials, the SpaceX Starship test is set to happen near the Boca Chica Village on Friday, 26 March at 8 am EDT for over 12 hours. The Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr said in his statement that he has ordered the closure of Boca Chica Beach and Hwy 4 to protect Public Health and Safety during the SpaceX engine testing and 10 km flight. He further elaborated that the public should be careful and keep a safe distance away from the beach to view the flight if they wish to.

The SN11 rocket is the 11th prototype of Starship besides the three other prototypes that have launched before i.e SN8, SN9 and SN10 rockets. The SN10 rocket had recently launched and proved to be almost successful as it made it to the touchdown but exploded right after. Since then, the company has been making tweaks to the model to improve its performance, thus bringing the SN11 rocket to life.

The Starship SN11 rocket is 165-foot-tall (50 meters) with a massive booster called Super Heavy that carries astronauts and gears to outer space. Like its predecessors, the newest space rocket is also powered by three Raptor engines as it plans on launching to an altitude of 6.2 miles (10 kilometres) and flip twice, once to descent back to our planet and next, to have a more controlled landing. Besides SpaceX, NASA is also designing prototypes after prototypes for Starship as part of the Artemis program. The SpaceX launch has caught the attention of many including the likes of Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa who has already signed up for a trip to the moon. That mission, known as dearMoon, is targeted for a 2023 launch.

Source: Shutterstock