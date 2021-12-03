The last solar eclipse of this year will happen on December 4. Space enthusiasts would be able to experience two major galactic events on December 3 and 4, in which they will see the super new moon as well as a total solar eclipse on respective days. An eclipse is basically a celestial phenomenon that happens when one of the two rotating bodies in a system of three heavenly bodies, passes in front of one another, producing a shadow.

During a solar eclipse, the moon encircling the earth aligns in such a manner that it blocks the sunlight falling on the planet, further casting a shadow for a brief time period. This particular phenomenon is going to happen on Saturday, December 4, where people all around the world would experience a partial and total solar eclipse.

What Time is the Solar Eclipse 2021 in USA

As per NASA, a partial solar eclipse will be visible for the people staying in sections of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand, as well as Australia. However, this eclipse will not be visible in India. Even though the majority of nations will experience a partial solar eclipse, Antarctica will be the only continent to witness a total eclipse.

Furthermore, based on different places, the eclipse is expected to begin at 5:29 am Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) or 11:00 a.m. (IST) and peaking at roughly at 7:00 am (UTC) or 1:03 p.m. (IST). The eclipse is expected to conclude at 9:37 am (UTC) or 03:07 PM after a total of four hours and eight minutes.

Will the Solar Eclipse be visible in North America?

The total eclipse which will occur approximately at 07:00 UTC will be going to happen around 1:33 a.m. for the US citizens in North America on December 4. As a result, the eclipse will be invisible to North Americans. However, the partial phases will be felt by people living in the southernmost points of South America, as per the EarthSky website.

As the eclipse would appear before, during, and after dawn or dusk in many places, so, in order to witness the eclipse, spectators must have an unobstructed view of the horizon around sunrise or sunset.

How to Watch Solar Eclipse 2021

Even though the Sun is partially or largely veiled, it is never safe to stare directly at it. During a solar eclipse, people must use solar viewing or eclipse glasses the whole time. Conventional sunglasses are not suitable for watching the Sun, therefore solar watching or eclipse glasses are not conventional sunglasses. However, if someone does not have sun viewing or eclipse spectacles, one can use a pinhole projector as an alternative indirect technique.

Image: Unsplash