Solar Eclipse As Witnessed In Various Places In India: Watch 'Ring Of Fire' Pictures Here

Solar Eclipse 2020 also known as the 'Surya Grahan' is being witnessed by the entire world on Sunday, June 21. The eclipse began at 9.15 am and will end at 3.04 pm. The solar eclipse 2020 is considered to be special this year as it will fall on the same day as the summer solstice which is the longest day of the year, after which the days begin waning again.

This 'Annular Solar Eclipse' is also being termed as the 'ring of fire'. As India witnessed the eclipse, here are the stunning visuals from around the country:

When does Solar Eclipse occur?

A solar eclipse- occurs at the time when Moon comes in between the earth and the sun. It obstructs the rays of the Sun from reaching the Earth. Thus, when the eclipse occurs, the Earth goes dark for that time. However, as the Moon is smaller in size than the Sun, it forms a ring of light when it comes in front of the Moon - depending on the extent of the solar eclipse which is generally depending on where one watches it from.

