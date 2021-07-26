Space Tourism: Here Are Some Lucky Draws Offering Free Space Travel; Check List

As Space tourism rises in popularity, more people may be on the verge of visiting space soon. Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Group was a part of the Virgin Galactic space flight on July 11. While the Virgin Galactic space flight marked the beginning of space tourism, it has also been subjected to a lot of questions. Most recently, famous astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson said in an interview that Richard Branson did not go to space as the real accepted space border is 100 km above the mean sea level and the Virgin Galactic space flight returned from 86 km above the surface of the Earth.

Lucky draws are the cheapest option for Space tourism

Travelling to space has become a trend among billionaires, but you need to be lucky enough to travel to space as lucky draws are the only cheapest options for Space Tourism. Have a look at the lucky draws for travelling to space stated by News18,

Virgin Galactic Lucky Draw

Richard Branson's company has a lucky draw option that will offer two free tickets on one of the first commercial space flights, which is supposed to happen in 2022. The registration is open till September 1, and the winner will be announced around September 29. Moreover, if you are an Indian, you are eligible to register.

Issacman's raffle for the Space X mission

A 37-year old billionaire Jared Issacman has recently announced that he will take a three to four days trip to Space. While Issac has also been given two seats on the spacecraft to a free children's hospital i.e., St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. One need not pay for the seat, you may keep an eye on similar opportunities.

NASA and Axiom’s Private Astronaut

The 55-million-dollar seats on Axiom Space’s private astronaut program’s first mission Ax-1 are already booked and will take off in January 2022. However, for its next mission Ax-2, two mission specialists are yet to be announced and you can apply on their website if you want to get a ticket.

Dear Moon Project

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is working with SpaceX for a mission - dear moon. Maezawa, an art collector, expects that the crew members to produce art expressing their experience of being in space. Unfortunately, applications to join the crew are closed now. For further updates and more missions, you can keep checking their website.

(IMAGE: PIXABAY)