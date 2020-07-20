SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Live Stream: Here Is How To Watch The Rocket Launch Live

American Space Exploration Corporation SpaceX created history after it successfully launched astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken with its Falcon 9 booster on May 31, 2020. Elon Musk’s revolutionary Space Exploration Company SpaceX, became the first private company to successfully launch a manned space mission. SpaceX is aiming to re-launch the Falcon 9 booster on Monday, July 20.

Read | Fact check: Did NASA add 13th Zodiac sign called 'Ophiuchus'?

Falcon 9 booster is set to launch for another mission, only 1 month and 21 days after it catapulted the NASA astronauts towards the International Space Station in May. However, this time, Falcon 9 will be making history again as it will carry the South Korean military communications satellite into Earth’s orbit. Moreover, the Falcon 9 booster will also be pursuing to break its own record for the quickest turnaround time, between flights of an orbital-class. Read on to find out, “How to watch SpaceX Falcon 9 launch live?”

Read | NASA highlights how 13th constellation named Ophiuchus imapcts our calendar

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch time

According to the reports of a space portal, the United States Air Force has approved and confirmed the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Elon Musk’s revolutionary space company has been given a four-hour window and this window will open at 5 PM EDT, which is 2 PM PT and 2:30 AM IST. According to the reports of a science portal, the time frame given SpaceX is expected to see 70 per cent “go’ weather conditions. SpaceX posted a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, July 19. In the tweet, the California-based Space company confirmed its plans to launch the South Korean ANASIS 2 military communications satellite into Earth’s orbit today.

Read | NASA astronauts Robert Behnken & Douglas Hurley aim to return home by August 2

Rocket launch today: How to watch SpaceX Falcon 9 launch live?

It is highly likely that SpaceX will be live streaming the rocket launch today on its YouTube channel. This can be predicted by looking at the Space Corporations’ YouTube channel, where it had live-streamed and documented all of its missions and rocket launches including the most recent May 31, 2020 launch of the two NASA Astronauts. In addition to this, the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch live stream will also be done by much other Science and Space related YouTube channel’s.

Read | NASA shares skywatching tips on how to photograph Comet NEOWISE

Rocket Launch Today: What is the purpose of the Falcon 9 launch today?

This new mission is known as ANASIS II which is actually known as Army / Navy / Air Force / Satellite Information System. It is an Airbus-built communications satellite which is targeting a geostationary orbit located about 22,000 miles above Earth. What makes ANASIS II even more special is that it will be the first dedicated national security satellite for the East Asian country of South Korea.