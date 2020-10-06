SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Today As Musk Postpones October 5 Launch

SpaceX is undoubtedly amongst the most popular private space agencies in the world. In its quest to enter into the broadband service, the SpaceX Starlink mission keeps launching one rocket after another, however, last time SpaceX had to postpone its launch from October 5 and it will try again on October 6, 2020. Many people are thus wondering "is there a SpaceX launch today?" Here are details of the next SpaceX launch schedule for you.

Is there a SpaceX launch tonight?

SpaceX is all set to launch the Falcon 9 rocket yet again after a day-long delay. Without resting any longer, the company is making its thirteenth Falcon 9 launch. The changed SpaceX launch is scheduled for Tuesday (today), that is October 6, 2020. The rocket will endure Starlink satellites that are going to add up in the already existing SpaceX Starlink satellites. The private space organisation informed everyone about the delay via a Tweet on its official handle.

We are standing down from today's Starlink mission due to weather violations on the Range. The team is setting up for a launch opportunity tomorrow at 7:29 a.m. EDT; weather forecast is 70% favorable for liftoff — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 5, 2020

Monday's SpaceX launch time

SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, October 6 at 07:29 AM EDT, 11:29 AM GMT i.e. 4:59 PM IST, for the launch of its thirteenth Starlink mission, which will launch 60 Starlink satellites to orbit. Falcon 9 will lift off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX Starship Falcon 9 launch live stream details

The SpaceX Starship Falcon 9 rocket launch mission of October 6 will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of SpaceX. Apart from this, Musk's organisation will also Live Stream the launch on its official website i.e. Space.com. Also, if you would like to receive updates on Starlink news and service availability in your area, please visit starlink.com.

Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported the launch of Crew Dragon’s first flight to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts on board and the ANASIS-II mission. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. One of Falcon 9’s fairing halves supported two previous Starlink launches. The Starlink satellites will deploy approximately 1 hour and 1 minute after liftoff.

All images/ Promo Image from Shutterstock

