SpaceX Inspiration4 Live Streaming India: How To Watch All-civilian Crew Mission Launch?

SpaceX has been working hard to make space travel accessible for mankind. The American space transportation service providers are all prepared to launch their first all-civilian crew on a three-day mission into space. The launch is set to take place today and the final stage of testing has been finished. These include full rehearsals and static fire tests of SpaceX’s popular Flacon 9 rocket. Read more about SpaceX Launch Live Streaming.

When to watch Inspiration4 all civilian mission launch?

NASA has announced their preferred window that will last for five hours. This windows timing will start from and begin from 8.02 p.m. EDT (5.32 a.m. IST) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX also released an official statement about their launch schedule and said that a backup window is available opening at 8.05 pm EDT on September 16 (5.32 am IST). Elon Musk has planned something special for his company’s first all civilian Inspiration4 Mission launch on the internet. This is mostly because of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Inspiration4 Mission Live Streaming is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. EDT. Here is the link to watch the Inspiration4 Mission Live Streaming.

Watch Falcon 9 launch Starlink satellites to orbit → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/nkoIE3DejS — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 14, 2021

More about the Inspiration4 Mission

Elon Musk has finalised that his Falcon 9 rocket launch will be airing as new docuseries "Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space," by Netflix. The live stream can be accessed by using the Netflix app, or Netflix's YouTube page. The main objective of this mission is to raise some money for kids suffering from cancer and other life-threatening diseases. According to SpaceX, the mission’s main goal is to collect about $200 million in fundraising for the St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The mission is going to carry a total of 4 passengers, all of them being civilians. These passengers are going to be featured in the SpaceX Inspiration4 Live Streaming. The passenger list includes Inspiration4 commander, Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski. The stream is also supposed to feature some known personalities of Netflix along with NASA astronaut, Leland Melvin, Cady Coleman and Ron Garan. Other celebrities from Netflix series including, Lost in Space, Shadow and Bone, Bling Empire, The Chair, The Circle, Family Reunion and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before are going to make an appearance on the Live Stream.

Image: @SpaceX/ Twitter