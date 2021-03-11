SpaceX SN11 Launch Date: Starship SN11 Stands Tall At Launch Pad In Texas

SpaceX is undoubtedly amongst the most popular private space agencies in the world, and it is known for its relentless approach to fulfilling its commitments. As we all know, it was not long when Elon Musk's SN10 rocket exploded during the landing, but the organisation is gearing up for its SpaceX SN11 rocket's test flight. Many fans have started wondering about the SpaceX SN11 launch date and more details. If you have been wondering about the same, then here is all you need to know about it.

SpaceX gearing SN11 test flight

In less than a week from the SN10 rocket incident, the organisation is back to action with the Starship SN11 rocket. The prototype rolled out to its test stand on Monday, March 8ZZA at SpaceX's proving grounds near Boca Chica Village in South Texas ahead of an upcoming launch. The presence of this Starship rocket was first noted by the tourism website Spadre.com through which the organisation shared the glimpse of the SN11 rocket through its YouTube channel.

SpaceX SN11 launch date

SpaceX SN11 rocket took the stand on Monday, March 8 before the test flight, and since then, people have been waiting for the news around its launch. However, the organisation has not yet spoken about the launch date, but many industry insiders have an estimated date saying that the Starship SN11 may launch by the next week. The Starship is 160 feet tall and 30 feet wide. It is designed to carry more than 100 metric tons or said 110 tons. When launching for missions beyond Earth's atmosphere, it will also stand on one of SpaceX's Super Heavy rockets.

Apart from this, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday revealed what caused the SN10 Starship rocket to explode during a test flight on March 3. Musk took to Twitter and said the legs of Starship gave up in the final moment because of the rocket coming in too hot from the test flight. Experts had pointed out before that the SN10 rocket made a hard landing and even bounced once before it blew up into pieces. Musk revealed that the “SN10 engine was low on thrust due (probably) to partial helium ingestion from fuel header tank”, which made the landing impactful as the rocket came down at the speed of 10 m/s, crushing the legs and part of the skirt.