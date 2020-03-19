SpaceX to send 2 NASA astronauts to International Space Station in May

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket that will transport NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. According to reports, Elon Musk’s SpaceX will send the astronauts to the ISS in May. This will be the first crewed launch from the United States to the space station since 2011. The two astronauts that will take part in the mission will be astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

A pivotal moment

According to reports, the US space agency said on March 18 that they were aiming for a launch date no earlier than mid-to-late May for launch. Earlier this month, Musk’s Crew Dragon capsule made a round trip to the ISS. The ISS is in orbit more than 250 miles (400 kilometres) above Earth. At that time there was only a single mannequin on board that had been fitted with sensors.

SpaceX and @NASA are targeting no earlier than mid-to-late May for Crew Dragon’s launch with two @NASA_Astronauts on board https://t.co/E1GUQvEnnf https://t.co/8O30eYD4vm — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 18, 2020

The Crew Dragon capsule returned to Earth after six days. Since the last US space shuttle mission in 2011, Russians have been going back and forth to the International Space Station. SpaceX has made the trip to the International Space Station 15 times since 2012, but only in the form of refuelling missions. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is not the only private company NASA has employed to send it astronauts into space, Boeing has also won a contract and is also developing its own starliner capsule.

A trip out of this world

Earlier, SpaceX had announced its plans to send three tourists to the International Space Station. The endeavour, if it is pulled off, will be the first private trip in more than a decade. According to reports, SpaceX has signed a deal with Axiom Space and the trip is scheduled to take place in the second half of 2021.

Read: SpaceX Plans To Send Tourists To International Space Station By 2021

Read: SpaceX's 20th Station Shipment Arrives With Candy, Science

As per reports, the tourists will be sent to the International Space Station in its Crew Dragon capsule along with one commander. Reports also quoted Axiom CEO Michael Suffredini saying that the flight will represent a watershed movement and bring the world closer to universal and routine access to space. Suffredini did not reveal a price tag the tourists will have to pay in order to be able to go to the International Space Station.

According to reports, the cost of launching a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is roughly $60 million and then given the cost of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, the cost could easily cross $100 million. Therefore it is estimated that each individual ticket will cost tens of millions of dollars.

Read: SpaceX Delays Crew Dragon Launch Test To Sunday Due To Bad Weather

Read: SpaceX Plans To Attempt A High-altitude Test Flight For The Starship Rocket In March