Stephen Hawkings' Wheelchair, Over 10,000 Page Scientific Archive Saved For The UK Public

The University of Cambridge, under a special agreement, announced the inclusion of scientific archives belonging to Stephen Hawkings into their library for 'the widest possible audience'. According to a report by Cambridge, the treasure trove of scientific papers and personal belongings of Hawkings have been divided for a display between Cambridge University Library and Science Museum under the Acceptance in Lieu (AIL) agreement on behalf of the UK. Surprisingly, the materials displayed at both places range from Hawkings' scientific papers to his iconic wheelchair.

This means that future generations will continue to be inspired by him, encouraging us to look up at the stars and not down at our feet: https://t.co/yOA0lMDvAm@theUL #Cambridge2021 — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) December 28, 2021

Who will keep what

Hawkings, who is remembered for having one of the greatest scientific minds ever, had accumulated an overwhelming amount of data over his entire career studying the cosmos and specifically black holes. According to Cambridge, it will keep over 10,000 pages of scientific and other papers written by the physicist. On the other hand, Hawkings' other belongings such as his wheelchair, speech synthesisers, and personal memorabilia will be displayed at the Science Museum. It is worth mentioning that Hawking himself completed his Ph.D. from Cambridge and eventually became the director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the institution.

Interestingly, Hawkings' scientific archives have joined that of Isaac Newton's and Charles Darwin's at the Cambridge Library, making it three of the most important works under the same roof. Professor Stephen J Toope, Vice-Chancellor of Cambridge said as per the University's report,

As a hero of 20th and 21st-century science, it seems entirely fitting that Stephen Hawking’s archive joins those of Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin at the University Library, those giants upon whose shoulders we all stand.

Script of movie 'The Theory of Everything' among important archives

The papers to be preserved at the Cambridge library contains many manuscripts, typescripts and proofs for scientific papers and research, including a script of the Oscar-winning film The Theory of Everything. Moreover, the archive also contains letters dating from 1944-2008, the notebooks of his assistant and a list of set phrases for his speech synthesiser. The precious treasure trove also contains scientific manuscripts, from what were his best years between 1963 and 1972, letters to and from former US President Bill Clinton and his photographs with notable figures including Pope Francis.

Cambridge University Librarian, Dr. Jessica Gardner said that the manuscripts provide an extraordinary insight into Hawkings' scientific life and his evolution from disability activist to a world-renowned scientist.

Image: Cambridge University