Surya Grahan 2021: India Start & End Time, Do & Donts; General Beliefs Around Surya Grahan

The very last total solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of this year will be seen today on December 4. In contrast to the preceding Annular Solar Eclipse on June 10, this planetary event will be a complete Solar Eclipse. An eclipse occurs when one of the two rotating bodies in a system of three heavenly bodies crosses in front of each other, casting a shadow on them.

In case of a solar eclipse, the Moon which is orbiting around the Earth aligns in such a position that it prevents the Sun's rays from reaching the planet, producing darkness for a brief period and this particular phenomenon will take place on Saturday, in which people all around the world will be able to see a partial and total solar eclipse.

Surya Grahan 2021 Timing in India

The majority of nations around the world, with the exception of those in the Asian continent, will see a partial solar eclipse, while the eclipse would not be seen in India. Africa, Australia, South America, and the Atlantic are among the places where the solar eclipse will be seen. Despite the fact that most of the nations will see a partial eclipse, Antarctica would be the only continent to see a total solar eclipse.

Furthermore, the Surya Grahan timing in India is predicted to begin around 11:00 a.m. (IST) and peak at around 1:03 p.m. (IST). After a total of four hours and eight minutes, the eclipse is projected to end at 03:07 p.m.

Surya Grahan General Belief Do and Don’t

According to traditional beliefs, temple doors would be closed on this day, and no auspicious rituals would be performed. It is believed that Rahu and Ketu cast a shadow on the Surya Devta, according to spiritual faith. During a solar eclipse, individuals follow various rules, as per the Hindu faith. Many individuals avoid using a sharp instrument during the eclipse, and many others avoid eating during the eclipse. However, it is recommended that one may consume food at least two hours prior to an eclipse.

Surya Grahan precautions for pregnant women

As per the beliefs which have been followed for a long time, it is stated that pregnant women must take care of themselves as there is a possibility that the infant will have adverse effects. Pregnant women must not leave the house during the solar eclipse as leaving the house during that time might hurt the mother's and baby's skin owing to the sun's damaging rays, as per the beliefs. It is recommended that pregnant women avoid the eclipse's shadow, Further, to avoid the negative consequences of Surya Grahan, pregnant women should take a shower once the grahan has ended.

What to eat during surya grahan?

According to the beliefs, it is forbidden to consume food during the solar eclipse. Fasting is encouraged to be done throughout the eclipse time. People beliefs eating meals at this hour can cause illnesses. People who even offer food during the Grahan suffer from severe health thereafter, according to the holy book Skanda Purana.

(Image: Unsplash)