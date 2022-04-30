Surya Grahan Today: India Timings; What NOT To Do On First Partial Solar Eclipse Of 2022

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is set to occur today (April 30) and will last up to four hours beginning from 12:15 pm. As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the solar eclipse will result in a rare phenomenon which in astronomical terms is called the "black moon." The celestial event will be visible from South America, the Pacific, Atlantic Ocean, and the Antarctic Ocean, as per TimeandDate.com.

The beautiful rare event of the black moon will occur as the sun will be at least 64% covered. It is called a black moon for two different reasons, one being it is the second moon in a single calendar month and the third new moon in a season of four moons.

Surya Grahan: Solar Eclipse 2022 India timings

However, to skywatchers' disappointment, the partial Surya Grahan will not be visible from India and the US as well. Those interested can tune in to YouTube channels dedicated to such solar events and enjoy the prismatic view of the Solar Eclipse.

For the unversed, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon, the earth, and the Sun are aligned in one straight line. The moon blocks the Earth's view of the sun and intervenes the light of the star from reaching the Earth. The partial solar eclipse will occur about 4 days before the moon reaches its farthest point from the Earth.

(Phases of a solar eclipse; Image: Unsplash/Representative)

What not to do during Solar Eclipse?

In India, solar eclipses are believed to be associated with a lot of prohibitions. Myths, legends, and superstitions have followed the celestial occurrence from the time of Mahabharata and Ramayan. The eclipse or invisibility of the Sun is considered to be a bad omen in many cultures. Indian mythology suggests deity Rahu swallowed the Sun in fury after he was beheaded for kidnapping Amrita (the goddess of nectar).

Over the years as society and culture evolved in India, people have held on to some of their ancient beliefs. Elders usually ask younger ones to stay indoors and not consume food items during a solar eclipse. 'Durba' grass is placed on water or open edible items to prevent it from being touched by the evil during the Surya Grahan.

Many also believe one must take bath immediately after the eclipse ends. Several households also pray to the Sun god during the event hoping the deity to reappear sooner. Pregnant women are asked to chant the 'Gopala Mantra' and refrained from drinking water during the time. No Indian household engages in an auspicious task during the phase of the solar eclipse.