Temperature In Antarctic Peninsula Will Increase By 2044 Because Of Climate Change: Study

The temperature in the Antarctic peninsula will increase by 0.5 to 1.5 degree Celsius due to climate change by 2044, according to a study. The study has been published in the journal Climate Dynamics. The researchers after analysing simulations found that 19 global climate models show that temperature in the Antarctic peninsula will rise.

Effect of climate change on Antarctic Peninsula

According to the study, precipitation is also expected to increase by about 5 per cent to 10 per cent over the same period. David Bromwich, a leading author of the study and a research professor at The Ohio State University Byrd Polar said that they have been observing changes on the peninsula. The peninsula is getting warmer and ice shelves and glaciers are melting into ice.

"We are concerned about these findings. We’ve been seeing overall quite big changes on the peninsula, generally getting warmer and ice shelves and glaciers discharging into the ocean.” READ | Scientists 'accidentally discover' life far underneath the ice shelves of the Antarctic “The issue for the Antarctic peninsula is that it’s this narrow but high mountain range, and these big models spanning the whole continent don’t take that into account. Our goal was to provide more detail in those projections,” he added

The researchers found that the greatest temperature increases were about 2 degrees Celsius. They were likely to happen in the Antarctic fall and winter, but warmer temperatures projected for summer would cause trouble. This would create a threat to the ice on the peninsula.

"Warmer temperatures also mean that some precipitation that might have previously fallen as snow will likely fall as rain."

According to researchers, since the 1950s, the peninsula along with the rest of the western part of Antarctica has been one of the fastest-warming regions on Earth. If there is more rainfall, then there would be less snow on top of the ice that protects the ice from the sun by reflecting them back into the sky. The study authors found that for more prediction about the peninsula, better climate models are required.