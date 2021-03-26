Tesla's Autopilot Mode Saves Driver's Life; Driver Thanks Elon Musk And Team Tesla

Elon Musk is always in the news for all the things that the billionaire gets into, from Tesla and SpaceX to Starlink, among other projects. Elon has always been part of the cool meme community on the internet but that can sometimes make people forget that his whole journey started with Tesla and his super energy-efficient and safe cars. As a Tesla user revealed on Twitter recently, his car's autopilot mode saved the driver's life from a potentially life-threatening accident.

Tesla Autopilot Saves Man's Life

As one can see in the video embedded in the above tweet, the Tesla driver was driving on a narrow road when a van swerved into his lane and almost crashed into him. The guy was driving his Tesla car on autopilot when he noticed the van coming at him. In a series of tweets, he mentioned how the car's autopilot gave him time to react and the car's traction control helped him to avoid a potentially fatal accident. Incidents like these bring attention to the fact that self-driving technology has sufficiently advanced to a point where it's better off to let cars drive themselves than let humans do the work. One can check out the whole Twitter thread linked here as the man involved in the incident goes into detail about how the Tesla safety features helped save his life. Many people also replied to him, congratulating him for making it out of the incident without harm and sharing their own experiences of driving a Tesla car.

What corssed my mind was "that MOFOs may be trying to hit me intentionally, wait 1 sec before you move to the right



Then: Tesla, I hope you're ready cause my life's in your hands, gimme all you got baby ðŸ™



And it did, it really fucking did

That thing was ON BLOODY RAILS pic.twitter.com/qZitqKD8iW — Tesla Owls — kW & kWh police (@TeslaOwls) March 24, 2021

From a report by Teslarati blog, Tesla has reported one accident for every 3.7 million miles driven when the autopilot is engaged. In comparison, the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported one accident for every 475,000 miles driven for all US vehicles. Tesla has improved the safety of the drivers and passengers more than 7 times when on autopilot, compared to self-driven cars. Even by the company's own reports, it has improved its cars' autopilot to an extent that the Tesla owners had 18 per cent fewer accidents in 2020 compared to the previous two years, when on autopilot.

Tesla Cars are equipped with a ton of elaborate safety features. The autopilot has features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Front Collision Warning. Traffic-Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer have been standard autopilot features in all Tesla cars since April 2019. Whereas, the Full Self-Driving feature has more features such as Blind Spot Monitoring, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Front Collision Warning. You can take a look at all of the Tesla safety features here on the Teslarati blog.

Image Source: Unsplash