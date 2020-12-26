The Milky Way Black Hole Emitted Two Huge X-ray Bubbles; Read Details

A team of astronomers led by Andrea Merloni at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany recently found out that a black hole in the milky way galaxy released two plasma bubbles. Their findings and research were published in Nature journal. Read on to know more details:

Black Hole in Milky Way released two plasma bubbles

According to New Scientist, the team used the Erosita x-Ray telescope situated at the Spektr-RG space observatory to find about this cosmic event in space. They found out that the x-ray bubbles were extending below and above the milky way galaxy. Such bubbles emit a huge amount of X-Rays throughout the galaxy.

The pictures collected from the space observatory provided more details. The giant bubbles were spread over a huge area of more than 45000 light-years above the milky way galaxy. So, considering the size of the Milky way(105000 light-years), these bubbles are huge.

Merloni said in an interview with the New scientists that although the scientists have earlier slain the bubble hovering over the galaxy, its exact nature was unknown and the X-ray telescopes were not able to find the bubble below the galaxy. She added that since they are able to find the bubble beneath the milky way, it is easier to find more details. Till now, there is no information on how the bubbles were relocated in the center of the galaxy and which one is bigger in size.

Overall, the X-ray plasma bubbles are of the same size as Fermi bubbles. Fermi bubbles are huge cosmic bubbles that are made of gamma rays and are often situated on either side of the erroneous space and the galactic plane. But the fermi bubbles are slightly smaller in size and are a result of supersonic cosmic wind through the galaxies.

The scientists are still not sure why such huge X-ray emitting bubbles were formed from a black hole. X-ray bubbles can form when a powerful star is born. Even though the new-born star is huge, it will not have such capabilities to form these two giant bubbles.

Hence, the bubbles might have been formed when some cosmic matter came into contact with an erroneous black hole. This created a cosmic blast of energy which in turn gave birth to such huge X-ray bubbles in the milky way galaxy. Scientists are planning to use the eROSITA mission as it will last for more than six months. Regular observation will help them to find more about why this incident occurred and what are the after-effects of such huge bubbles.

