UN Asserts World's Adherence To Paris Agreement Amid Ongoing 'catastrophic' Trajectory

A synthesis of climate action plans as described in countries' Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) was published by UN Climate Change (NDCs) on Friday, September 17. According to the NDC Synthesis report, while there is a clear trend of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions over time, the world needs to urgently redouble its climate efforts to achieve the Paris Agreement's goal to keep global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. The Synthesis Report was requested by parties to the Paris Agreement to take stock of the progress of climate action ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) scheduled to be held later this year in Scotland. Meanwhile, according to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's global emissions targets report, the earth is on course to be 2.7 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels. In August, a similar report revealed that the global temperature had risen by roughly 1.2 degrees.

Scientists say that nations must cut 45% of their emissions by 2030 to achieve carbon neutrality by the middle of the century. But the global emissions targets report revealed that current emission commitments from countries will result in a 16% increase in emissions in 2030 compared to levels in 2010. Expressing his concerns over the report, UN Secretary-General António Guterres termed the planet's present trajectory as "catastrophic." He went on to say that this is a breach of the promise made six years ago to pursue the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree Celsius objective and that failing to fulfil this goal will be measured in the tremendous loss of lives and livelihoods. He urged countries to unite with genuine ambition and cooperation to win the race against climate change.

Wildfires, floods, droughts have ravaged several countries

The report comes amid harsh weather conditions caused by climate change across the world. While wildfires, persistent droughts, flooding events, and hurricanes have ravaged the Western United States, deadly flooding events struck eastern China in July. In addition, several nations in Southern Europe have also been experiencing devastating wildfires and floods. Meanwhile, a recent study conducted by the University College London (UCL) found that the world needs to curb fossil fuel extraction and emissions urgently if it is to achieve even a 50% chance of meeting the Paris Climate Agreement's target. According to the findings, global oil and gas production must shrink by 3% annually until 2050 to meet the target. Several planned and current fossil fuel extraction projects are incompatible with meeting Paris Climate Agreement's goal, stated the study.

Image: AP/Pixabay