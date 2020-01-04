US Astrophysicist Builds 'prototype' Time-machine, Says 'Can't Travel Back To Kill Hitler'

Tackling the ever-contentious theory of time-travel, Ron Mallett - a physics professor from the University of Connecticut has recently claimed that he has laid the foundation for building an actual time machine with a scientific equation, according to international reports. Moreover, he has reportedly said that he has built a prototype to demonstrate a part of his equation. His peers still remain skeptical, astrophysicist Paul Sutter said that there were deep flaws in the maths and Mallett's theory.

What is Mallett's theory?

Einstein's theory of general relativity states that massive objects bend space-time effect and that the stronger gravity is, the slower time passes. Based on this theory, Mallet has stated that if space could be bent, it could be twisted, in an interview with leading US news channel. He has theorised that time could be twisted into a loop to allow time-travel using lasers. His prototype reportedly uses a ring laser to produce a gravitational field to explore the possibility of a time machine based on a circulating beam of light.

Discussing the limitations of his theory, he stated, "You can send information back. But you can only send it back to the point at which you turn the machine on," in the interview. He added that it would have a severe limitation that would prevent anyone from, say, traveling back in time to kill baby Adolf Hitler. He also reportedly conceded that his idea is wholly theoretical at this point.

Why is time-travel so famous?

Time travel while has been theorised by Einstein, it has been debated, dismissed, speculated and researched by scientists since decades. With wormholes being linked to time-travel, the infinite cylinder, black holes being therorised by several scientists, time travel has been an intense topic of discussion in the scientific community. It struck Hollywood with the 'Time Machine'.

The entry of TARDIS (Time And Relative Dimension In Space) of the infamous Dr. Who is still the most famous 'Time Machine' beloved by sci-fi fans. Then came the 'Back to the Future' trilogy with DeLorean using a car to travel in time as long as the vehicle reaches 88 miles per hour and has sufficient power. The cash-rich Star Wars universe too has been a big pull for sci-fi fans towards time-travel, wishing it was a reality..... already.

