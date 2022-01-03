US-firm Develops World's 1st Sodium-ion Generator As An Alternative To Lithium Batteries

Las Vegas-based firm Bluetti, which specialises in manufacturing portable solar-powered generators, has developed the world's first sodium-ion solar generators. Aimed to serve as a replacement for lithium-ion batteries, these sodium-powered stations will be unveiled at the upcoming CES 2022 event in Las Vegas starting January 5. According to the company, the product that is set to debut at the event is the NA300 sodium-ion generator along with the sodium-ion B480 battery pack to power the generator.

Embrace for the future. The world's first sodium-ion solar generator by #BLUETTI. See you on December 10th. pic.twitter.com/66LVQhwa88 — BLUETTI (@bluetti_inc) December 7, 2021

Advantages of sodium over lithium

The biggest advantage of using sodium over lithium is its abundance. The world has been facing an acute shortage of lithium as their demand for usage as batteries in electric vehicles and chips in technological devices has increased. Using batteries that run on sodium instead of lithium would significantly help in addressing the supply crunch. Another advantage that sodium offers over lithium is its cost-effectiveness. Since lithium is relatively not abundant, it requires a large investment for its detection, extraction and refining which causes a massive jump in its costs. Sodium on the other hand is way too easily found as compared to lithium making it a relatively cheaper element. In addition to this, the properties of both sodium and lithium are similar to a large extent, which makes it the new go-to element.

Features of sodium-ion powered generator

The NA300 is being touted as the fastest charging solar generator which can go from 0-80% in just 30 minutes. Although it would sport the same design as Bluetti's previous products, the generator comes with a 3,000W solar input capability thanks to its 6,000W swift AC + PV dual-charging technology. In addition to this, the device will have 20A plugs and one 30A L14-30 output port to connect different appliances.

With a retention capacity of over 85%, the sodium-ion battery pack of the NA300 and B480 can offer 80% efficiency when operating at low temperatures. Users not satisfied with the power also have an option to connect two B480 battery packs, each having a power of 4,800Wh, to generate 12,600Wh. Bluetti's first products-- EB150 and EB240, were launched in 2019 and have been received extremely well, as per the company.

(Image: Bluetti)