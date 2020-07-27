Venus May Have Enough Volcanic Activities To Form Its Own 'Ring Of Fire', Reveals Study

In a recent study, researchers have found signs of activity that may be much more recent rather than ancient (on the cosmic scale) under the thick and cloudy atmosphere of Venus Planet. They have identified 37 volcanic ring-like structures called 'coronae' that appear to be recently active depicting the picture of a geologically dynamic planet and not a dormant world as long thought. Scientists are using the newly found structures on Venus to discover whether it is like Earth- 'a volcanically-active planet'.

According to the research published in the journal Nature Geoscience, 'coronae' can be seen on the surface of the hot planet. They gaining its name from the 'crown-like' shape they leave behind on the surface. These are somewhat formed like the volcanoes on Earth; with plumes of hot magma coming out from Venus' core up to the crust. However, these are huge in comparison to earthly volcanoes, with diameters larger than 299.3 kilometres.

The 'Ring of fire' for Earth is a region in the basin of the Pacific Ocean that is known to be seismically active and is the most earthquake-prone region anywhere on the planet. Earlier researchers suggested that the extremely hot planet might have its own 'ring of fire', but the factors contributing to its presence on Venus might be different from Earth.

Venus is geographically active

A group of scientists from the Department of Earth Science, Institute of Geophysics, Switzerland and Department of Geology, University of Maryland, USA teamed up to create models of Venus' interior to see what led to the formation of these coronae. The scientists were amazed to find 37 structures that showed signs of activity within the last few million years. After proving that Venus is geographically active, the scientists will now conduct further research to understand why two planets with similarities in composition and size evolved so differently.

