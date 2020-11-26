Video Of Earth Taken From Space Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'out Of The World'

Last Updated:

Glover is a part of the Crew-1 mission launched on Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that travelled at speed of 7.66 kilometres per second.

From 400 kilometres into the orbit, one of the three astronauts on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon has shared the first-ever stunning video of the Earth from space. Astronaut Victor Glover took to his official Twitter handle on November 25 to share what the habitable planet looked like from the window of Dragon Resilience. Glover is a part of the Crew-1 mission launched on Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that travelled at speed of 7.66 kilometres per second and is docked at International Space Station.

The Crew-1 mission lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida’s Cape Canaveral and marked the first manned trip to the ISS in decades. Sharing the glimpse of the earth from the ISS, astronaut glover explained that the clip still didn’t do justice to the actual view. Glover was caught recording Earth's "overview effect."

Glover was seen smiling as he gasped at the mystical view while recording the footage. The nearly 30-second video depicted the blue curvature of the Earth as it rotated in space’s void. The visuals amassed 1.7 million views as it stunned the astrophiles and space connoisseur. NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi arrived at the International Space Station on November 17. The SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience docked to the complex 11:01 pm EST above the US the state of Idaho.

Leak checks and pressurization

The astronauts conducted the standard leak checks and pressurization aboard the Resilience as they prepared to join Expedition 64 crew of Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. The Crew-1 set up Saibo rack and CBEF-L, to get resources in space such as the Full High Definition video interface, Ethernet, 24 VDC power supply, and a larger diameter centrifugal test environment. The ISS experience camera systems were also installed (The ISS Experience) to capture the cinematic virtual reality (VR) series onboard the space station. The footage sparked jokes from the netizens as they argued that the flat earthers will be disappointed to see the Earth round. “All "flat Earthers" will be avoiding watching this,” a user wrote. “Orbiting Earth in the spaceship, I saw how beautiful our planet is. People, let us preserve and increase this beauty, not destroy it!” another said. 

