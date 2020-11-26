Video Of Earth Taken From Space Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'out Of The World'

From 400 kilometres into the orbit, one of the three astronauts on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon has shared the first-ever stunning video of the Earth from space. Astronaut Victor Glover took to his official Twitter handle on November 25 to share what the habitable planet looked like from the window of Dragon Resilience. Glover is a part of the Crew-1 mission launched on Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that travelled at speed of 7.66 kilometres per second and is docked at International Space Station.

The Crew-1 mission lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida’s Cape Canaveral and marked the first manned trip to the ISS in decades. Sharing the glimpse of the earth from the ISS, astronaut glover explained that the clip still didn’t do justice to the actual view. Glover was caught recording Earth's "overview effect."

My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020

Glover was seen smiling as he gasped at the mystical view while recording the footage. The nearly 30-second video depicted the blue curvature of the Earth as it rotated in space’s void. The visuals amassed 1.7 million views as it stunned the astrophiles and space connoisseur. NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi arrived at the International Space Station on November 17. The SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience docked to the complex 11:01 pm EST above the US the state of Idaho.

Welcome to my new home! My first few days on @Space_Station were a blur. We hit the ground running with maintenance, science, and spacewalk prep. It’s taking me some time to get my bearings, but I finally had a chance to snap some pictures of my new home for the next 6 months. pic.twitter.com/b4KllmNtXY — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 23, 2020

Launch plus 1 = docking day



Yesterday was about the raw power of a rocket flinging a capsule

Today I get to preside over a ballet



The delicate dance of "how do you gently put this capsule at a certain spot within a few millimeters"



It's easy to throw. Catching is harder. https://t.co/Bjaqf6QJL6 — Anthony Vareha (@Enterprise_Flt) November 16, 2020

Read: SpaceX Launch Of Crew 1 Mission Scheduled For November 14; Read Details

Read: NASA astronaut casts her ballot from space station

Leak checks and pressurization

The astronauts conducted the standard leak checks and pressurization aboard the Resilience as they prepared to join Expedition 64 crew of Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. The Crew-1 set up Saibo rack and CBEF-L, to get resources in space such as the Full High Definition video interface, Ethernet, 24 VDC power supply, and a larger diameter centrifugal test environment. The ISS experience camera systems were also installed (The ISS Experience) to capture the cinematic virtual reality (VR) series onboard the space station. The footage sparked jokes from the netizens as they argued that the flat earthers will be disappointed to see the Earth round. “All "flat Earthers" will be avoiding watching this,” a user wrote. “Orbiting Earth in the spaceship, I saw how beautiful our planet is. People, let us preserve and increase this beauty, not destroy it!” another said.

“We are going to go to the moon, we are going to have a base on the moon, we are going to send people to mars and make life multi-planetary. This day heralds a new age of space exploration”

— @elonmusk 🚀🐉👽 pic.twitter.com/zZwSJOBKzg — Jina will (@jonawill15) November 24, 2020

Stunning! It makes me so happy that you are finally in space witnessing such beauty! — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) November 24, 2020

They occasionally bring up fresh food with cargo shipments, but for long-term they use food that has been dehydrated and preserved. They have a machine there that they plug the food pouches in to and it rehydrates and heats the food with hot water.https://t.co/1beQxgpiUa — Raptor22 (@Raptor22d) November 24, 2020

I don't know how you all get work done up there. I would just be staring out that window all the time. — Travis Mersiovsky (@TMersiovsky) November 24, 2020

Hey victor, it seems like in 2020 we should have a space station that rotated around an axis to create centripetal force and thus gravity. This would decrease the negative health consequences of being in space greatly. So tell me what’s the hold up? — 99% recovery rate. (@FlossRegularly3) November 25, 2020

How much protection from interstellar radiation does the

ISS bulkheads and Windows give you? Or are you more or less protected by earth magnetic field? — Arjen Smits (@Danthar) November 24, 2020

This is why I want to become a cyborg, go to space in a rocket and blast off to find the edge of the universe. You can come too if you want. — TheMFT (@The_MFT01) November 25, 2020

okay but that also looks terrifying... — 📄lilah.doc (@fairycollective) November 24, 2020

This has been my dream, my daily perseverance, my passion, my whole life, I mean everything that drives my curiosity so high with a daily obsession that one day I must be here!!!!!! I can't wait. — Mightywells (@davmighty) November 24, 2020

Wishing you luck in your journey, live the dream! — *cartoon death noises* (@NoisesDeath) November 24, 2020

Can you see Nivar cyclone from up there?😂#NivarCyclone — Harish (@___harish__) November 24, 2020

I can’t wait to see it for myself one day — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) November 25, 2020

Read: NASA Astronaut Casts Her Ballot From Space Station

Read: US elections 2020: Astronaut Rubins votes from International Space Station; here's how