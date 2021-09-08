Viruses May Exist In Other Planets In The Universe, Says Scientist In Recent Study

Although scientists have been unable to find evidence of any alien life in the universe, still the theories about aliens and incidents of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) generate enormous interest in the general public. However, the visitors might not always show up in human-like form, the experts believe. Arizona State University astrobiologist and cosmologist Paul Davies, in an interview to The Guardian, said that the uninvited beings might be invisible, owing to their microscopic size.

The invisible species

Davies stated that while viruses are not given much prominence in terms of living beings, by biologists, they should not be counted out. The viruses are best known for transferring their genetic material into the body of the host they are attacking, a process that allows them to survive. Further, he said that viruses are a crucial part of the web of life and those microorganisms will definitely have the same complexity and robustness, due to the genetic exchange, if they're discovered on some other planet.

However, the expert explained that viruses that are considered dangerous will primarily be more fatal to the inhabitants of the same planet rather than those visiting the site. Davies said that the organisms at the deserted planets wouldn't have evolved to the extent to spread among humans as only those can be categorised as dangerous that is very closely associated with their local hosts (other than humans). Deriving from this, it can be speculated that the viruses thriving on planets millions of miles away might have a complete ecosystem just like humans on Earth.

Reaching out a bad idea

In recent statements given by theoretical physicist Michio Kaku, he had warned that even if the aliens might be friendly, reaching out and contacting them would be a 'terrible idea.' In an interview given to The Guardian, Kaku had said that humans should not gamble on the friendliness of the aliens and even if we do reach out to them, that should be done carefully. Although to do that, humans will have to examine thousands of planets that exist near and outside of the solar system.

