Watch NASA’s Video Of 'awesome Star' Sun Ejecting Billion Particles At Hypersonic Speed

On Thursday, NASA took to Instagram to share the sun's surface ejecting a coronal mass ejection (CME) that has left netizens spellbound. NASA called the sun's boiling surface an 'awesome star' as the waves of solar plasma waves can be seen erupting. The video also shows a CME in ultraviolet light by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in 2013. Shared about 14 hours ago, the video logged more than three million views, which can surely be increased as the stunning visuals would mesmerize the space enthusiasts. Take a look at the video,

The space enthusiasts have become mesmerized after watching the video and gave several reactions in the comments section. A user asked, "Is this true footage?" NASA replied, "Yes! Our Solar Dynamics Observatory captured it with a light filter. The spacecraft orbits the Sun and monitors its activity so we can better understand it." While another user commented, that's one helluva powerful star." Other users gave different reactions to the video by posting fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

NASA's Juno captured Jupiter and its icy moon 'Ganymede', watch the video

On July 17, 2021, the NASA Juno spacecraft has captured Jupiter's ice-encrusted moon Ganymede. NASA's Juno spacecraft flew closer to Jupiter's largest moon, Ganymede than any other spacecraft in more than two decades. The Juno spacecraft flew as close as 645 miles (1,038 kilometres) to the surface of Ganymede. NASA Solar System has shared the animated series of images captured during the flyby of Jupiter on Instagram. The animated series has been put together by the mission team using JunoCam imager.

The video showed the lighter and darker regions of the moon, which is believed to be the result of ice sublimating into the surrounding vacuum. The visuals also show the crater Tros, one of the largest and brightest crater scars on the moon. The 3:30-minute-long animation began with Juno approaching Ganymede, passing within 645 miles of the surface at a relative velocity of 41,600 mph (67,000 kph). Scott Bolton, principal investigator for Juno in the statement stated that "animation is a way for people to imagine the solar system. Bolton said, "The animation showed just how beautiful deep space exploration can be". NASA's animation team also simulated lightning that would be visible if you were actually viewing one of Jupiter's thunderstorms in person. Take a look at the video,

(IMAGE: NASA/INSTAGRAM)