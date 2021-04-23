What Does T Minus Mean? Learn All About The Satellite Launch Lingo In This Guide

Quick links:
OFFICIAL SITE OF NASA
The launch of a satellite is definitely considered to be one of the greatest human inventions. First of all, it is a matter of national pride and second, with the launch of a satellite, humans can learn about space in great detail. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of the T minus meaning, key terms of a satellite launch, and more.
T minus and L minus are terms that are commonly heard during the launch of any spacecraft. L, pronounced as L minus, refers to the days, hours, and minutes remaining in the scheduled countdown to launch a satellite, which occurs at L0. The L stands for launch. In the same way, T pronounced T minus, refers to the time remaining on the official countdown clock. The T stands for time. During planned stoppages in the countdown process when the countdown clock is intentionally stopped, the T minus time also stops. The L minus time, however, is synced to the clock on the wall and continues to advance forward to the launch time. Under normal conditions, these countdowns remain in sync. For example, there is a 15-minute stoppage planned at T minus 4 minutes, which occurs at L minus 19 minutes. Once the stoppage is lifted and the countdown resumes, the clocks will be synced and show 4 minutes remaining. In the next section, we will have a look at the key terms of a satellite launch.