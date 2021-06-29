What Is PoST Method That Can Detect COVID-19 From Smartphone Screens? All You Need To Know

In a move to ease the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers from University College London (UCL) in the UK have developed a non-invasive and low-cost method that can detect COVID-19 using samples taken from the screens of smartphones. The method is said to be accurate and rapid and it is known as Phone Screen Testing (PoST). The researchers analyzed swabs from mobile screens rather than directly from people.

What is the PoST method and how does it work?

With an aim to avoid physical testing, London researchers advanced the method of PoST that has already detected the COVID-19 virus on the phones of 81 to 100 per cent of contagious people with a high viral load, suggesting it is as accurate as antigen tests, reported the journal eLife on Tuesday. The system is also less expensive than a traditional nasal swabbing PCR, according to the researchers.

The new technology is also expected to make mass testing much easier.

"PoST is a method that would not only make COVID-19 mass testing much easier but could also be used to contain outbreaks of new naturally occurring and man-made viruses, to avoid future pandemics," researcher Rodrigo Young from UCL Institute of Ophthalmology was quoted by PTI.

The accuracy of the system was identified when researchers found that people who tested positive by the regular nasal swabbing PCR test were also positive when samples were taken from smartphone screens. Lower-income countries can be highly benefited from this development as it costs less and it saves time and labour with less than a minute testing time and no requirement of medical personnel.

The researchers highlighted that globally active screening for COVID-19 is still a priority as new variants keep emerging and still many countries have not reached the peak of vaccination as required. The hurdle of a trace system can also be avoided with this method. The new technology will potentially increase the take-up of regular testing among the general population, explained developers. A machine is currently under development by Diagnosis Biotech, and contact will also be minimised with a Chilean startup founded by Young's research, which is safely taking a phone for PoST sampling and deliver the results directly via SMS.

(With PTI inputs)