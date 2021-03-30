What Not To Do After Taking The COVID Vaccine? Post Vaccination FAQs Answered

COVID vaccinations for the elderly and at-risk individuals have begun in India across all states. As of now, there is a lot of misinformation surrounding the vaccine and people have been asking a lot of questions on the internet. So, let's take a look at some of these questions and clear some misunderstandings. We'll also look at what not to do after taking the COVID vaccine.

What not to do after taking the Covid Vaccine?

Many people may start to believe that they are completely immune after getting the first dose of the vaccine and go about their business without masks worry-free. However, the two vaccines currently being administered in India have a total of 2 doses. When an individual has finished taking his two doses, and two weeks have passed since their last dose, then a complete immunity against COVID 19 will be developed in their body. Keeping that in mind, here are all the precautions after the COVID vaccine you should be following. All this information is based on the CDC (Centre for Disease Control) guidelines.

Don't think that you are completely immune to COVID after vaccination, as no vaccines have a 100 per cent success rate. If you contract COVID after the vaccinations, you may get mild symptoms. There is also the possibility you may be able to transmit COVID to the people who are unvaccinated.

Continue to wear a mask in public

Avoid crowded spaces and stay at least at a distance of six feet from others to keep yourself and people around you safe.

If you develop COVID symptoms, do not ignore them thinking you are immune, and consult a doctor immediately.

Lastly, remember that the vaccination takes a while to kick in, and you will develop immunity a couple of weeks after the second dose.

You may develop fever or headaches as a side effect within the first couple of days after vaccination, so you can take Paracetamol tablets and rest.

Avoid strenuous physical activity 2-3 days after vaccination.

Can You Drink Alcohol After Taking The COVID Vaccine?

There have been no studies that state taking alcohol after the vaccine may cause any adverse effects. Still, it would be safer to stick to a moderate amount or no alcohol a few days after taking the vaccine, as you do not want to put stress on your body after vaccination. Plus, some people may face some side effects of the vaccine, and in that case, it's safer to refrain from consuming alcohol.

Covid Vaccine Side Effects

The two vaccines being administered in India are based on dead virus cells inserted into the body via 2 doses to develop long term immunity. When the vaccine is administered, the body's immune system attacks the cells. The first two or three days after taking the vaccine, people may experience symptoms like fever, headaches, cough, cold. This is the body's natural immune response and nothing to worry about. However, if you feel severely unwell, it's advisable to consult a doctor.

Disclaimer: Information based on CDC and UN guidelines. Additional information obtained from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI. You can check out the government's vaccination guidelines here.

