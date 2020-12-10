What Time Are The Northern Lights Visible Tonight? How To See Them?

The Northern Lights, also known as the Polar Lights or the Aurora Borealis, are set to appear in the skies across the northern United States. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the United States National Weather Service has recently issued a statement predicting that a geomagnetic storm is expecting to move past our planet this week. According to their forecast, most activity is likely to be observed on December 10.

Also Read | First Woman, Next Man On Moon Will Come From These NASA 18

What time are the Northern Lights visible?

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, the best time to catch the Northern Lights is on December 10 between 10 PM CT to 1 AM CT. However, it should still be visible after 1 AM.

The geomagnetic storm which passes the Earth is expected to be intense enough to create a spectacular and colourful glow of the magical Aurora. The event takes place when electrically charged particles from the sun collide with atoms of oxygen and nitrogen that are present in the Earth's atmosphere. The energy that is released during these strikes results in an Aurora Borealis or the Northern Lights. The phenomenon can result in various shades of colours such as green, yellow, blue, violet, and pink. On certain occasions, there can also be shades of white and orange.

Also Read | SpaceX's Starship Prototype Explodes During Landing After Test Launch In Texas

Green and yellow shades are generally produced in the event where the electrically charged particles collide with the oxygen. In the case of blue, violet, and red shades, the particles collide with nitrogen.

Where to look for Northern Lights?

To view the Northern Lights in December, you need to head out in an open space and look north in the dark skies at the time specified above. You should note that it is important to move away from the city lights and get to a place which gives a decent view of the northern horizon, if you are looking for a better viewing experience. Also, once you move to a dark place, you will need to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness which could take about 10 to 15 minutes.

Also Read | SpaceX's Starship SN8 Test Flight Scrubbed At Last Second: Get New Launch Window

Also Read | NASA Forms 'Science Definition' Team For Artemis III Lunar Mission In 2024

Image credits: Unsplash | johnygoerend