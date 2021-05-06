What Time Is The Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower? When To Watch The Meteor Shower?

The Eta Aquarids will peak on the night between May 5th and May 6th this year and people will get to witness a beautiful meteor shower. A number of people love stargazing in order to spot meteors, constellations, etc. in the sky. Read on to know what time to see the meteor shower tonight.

What time is the Eta Aquarids meteor shower?

According to a report in Space.com, the best time to see the Eta Aquarids meteor shower visible on May 6th, 2021 just before dawn. Just before the dawn begins to light up the eastern sky, people will be able to see the remnants of the most famous of comets. The most famous of comets will briefly light up the early morning sky.

Time

Reportedly, the meteor shower Eta Aquarids can be sighted near the Aquarius constellation. The beautiful sight will be on the morning of May 6th, 2021 after 2 AM. People will be able to see meteor shower till 5:30 AM the same morning.

This is the best year to watch the Eta Aquarius meteor shower as this year it is close to the new moon night. This means that the moon will be in a waning crescent phase and just 28% illuminated and providing little interference for viewing these swift streaks of light. Reportedly, one will be able to catch 15-20 meteors per hour because of the Aquarius constellation being close to the new moon night.

Where to watch it from?

In places that fall south of the equator, the Eta Aquarids will put on a very good show. Countries like Australia, New Zealand, etc. will be able to see the best of meteor shower of Eta Aquarids this year. It will be a little different for the people watching it from the north of the equator. Under ideal conditions, about 30 to 60 of the meteors might be visible every hour at the peak of the display on May 6th morning.

What is Eta Aquarids?

Eta Aquarids are meteor shower associated with Halley’s comet. Every year, the shower is visible from about April 19th to about May 28th and is at the peak of activity on or around May 5 or May 6th.

Image: Austin Schmid Unsplash