What Time Will The Pink Super Moon Appear On April 26? Pink Super Moon Explained

A Pink Supermoon is set to make an appearance in April 2021. Last year, there was a Pink Moon on April 7, 2020, as well. A Supermoon is a special phenomenon that happens when the full moon coincides with the day the moon is at its closest distance from the Earth, making it appear larger than ever. Read on to know what time will the pink super moon appear?

What Time will the Pink Super Moon Appear?

As reported by the people.com website, a pink moon will be visible in the sky at the end of April. The full moon is expected to make an appearance on April 26, 2021. The full pink moon will be at its 'Peak Illumination' at 11.33 PM EDT. The full Pink Moon can be seen with naked eyes around the world. People who are interested in viewing the Pink Moon can go camping in isolated areas or on hills where there will be very minimal light pollution and the Pink Moon will be visible in all its glory. On average, the Pink Moon is 7 per cent bigger and 15 per cent brighter than the Full Moon.

The April Pink Super Moon will appear the largest when the moon rises just above the horizon and take on a golden pink hue. However, people who may be expecting a Moon that looks completely pink may be in for a disappointment. Pink Moon is just a term used to describe the phenomenon, the Moon doesn't actually turn into that colour. Find out what exactly is the Pink Moon phenomenon, and why it became known as the 'Pink Moon'.

What is a Pink Super Moon?

Every month has a day when the Full Moon appears. To be more precise, the Full Moon appears every 27 and a half days. The full moon that comes in April is called the Pink Moon. As per NASA, the reason the Full Moon in April is called the Pink Moon is that it's the first full moon of Spring. The name Pink Moon comes from the herb called Moss Pink which is found in the USA and sprouts flowers at the beginning of the Spring season. The moon can be seen all around the world. However, if people wish to see it clearly, they should find an isolated spot away from populated cities to view it properly.

Image Source: Unsplash