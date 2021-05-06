Where To Look For Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower? Know Details About It Here

Meteor Shower is a wonderful sight for anyone who loves star gazing. It is a celestial event in which a number of meteors are observed to radiate, or originate from one point in the night sky. The most recent meteor shower is the Eta Aquarids that will peak on the night between May 5th and May 6th. Here is more information about where to watch the Eta Aquarids meteor shower from.

Where to look for Eta Aquarids meteor shower?

According to a report in Space.com, as the moon will be in a waning crescent phase, it will be a good year to enjoy the sight of the Eta Aquarids meteor Shower. Places that are south of the equator, will witness a very good show of the meteor showers. This implies that countries like Australia will get the best display of the year.

However, the countries situated north of the equator may not get as good a view as the southern countries. NASA claims that it is so because of the viewing location of the radiant from different latitudes. The constellation of Aquarius is higher up in the sky in the Southern Hemisphere than it is in the Northern Hemisphere.

Best places to see Eta Aquarids meteor shower include Australia and New Zealand. Apart from these, countries in Africa and South America shall also get a good view of the meteor shower. Under ideal conditions, about 30 to 60 of the meteors might be visible every hour at the peak of the display on May 6th morning.

What time is the Eta Aquarids meteor shower tonight?

According to a report in Space.com, the best time to see the Eta Aquarids meteor shower visible on May 6th, 2021 just before dawn. Just before the dawn begins to light up the eastern sky, people will be able to see the remnants of the most famous of comets. The most famous of comets will briefly light up the early morning sky.

Reportedly, the meteor shower Eta Aquarids can be sighted near the Aquarius constellation. The beautiful sight will be on the morning of May 6th, 2021 after 2 AM. People will be able to see meteor shower till 5:30 AM the same morning.

What is Eta Aquarids?

Eta Aquarids are meteor shower associated with Halley’s comet. Every year, the shower is visible from about April 19th to about May 28th and is at the peak of activity on or around May 5 or May 6th.

IMAGE: JUSKTEEZ VU UNSPLASH