Who Is Shane Kimbrough, The NASA Astronaut In The SpaceX Crew 2 To Launch April 23rd?

SpaceX Crew 2 is the second crewed operational flight of a Crew Dragon spacecraft. The mission is set to launch on April 23, 2021 at 9:49 UTC and will transport four members of the crew to the International Space Station. The four members include Shane Kimbrough, K. Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide, Thomas Perquet. Here is more information about Shane Kimbrough.

Who is Shane Kimbrough?

Shane Kimbrough is currently assigned as the Commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew 2 mission to ISS.

Kimbrough joined the NASA in the year 2000 in capacity of Flight Simulation Engineer (FSE) on the Shuttle Training Aircraft (STA).

Back in the year 2008, he completed his first spaceflight on STS-126, where he spent almost 16 days on mission. The mission was to expand the crew living quarters to accommodate a six-member crew. During the mission he performed two spacewalks and over the years, he performed several more. The astronaut has now logged in a total of 189 days in space.

Shane Kimbrough age

Shane Kimbrough was born on June 4th, 1967 in Killen, Texas. He is 53 years of age.

Shane Kimbrough wife

Shane Kimbrough is married to Robbie Lynn Nickels who is from Marietta, Georgia. He has three children and enjoys baseball, golf, weightlifting and running in his spare time.

Kimbrough joined the NASA team in 2000 but was selected as an astronaut candidate by NASA in May 2004. In February 2006, he completed Astronaut Candidate Training that included scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction in shuttle and International Space Station systems, physiological training, T-38 flight training and water and wilderness survival training.

Shane Kimbrough Education

Shane Kimbrough has graduated from The Lovett School, Atlanta, Georgia in the year 1985. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the US Military Academy, West Point, New York in Master of Science degree in Operations Research from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1998.

Awards and honours

Captain of the West Point baseball team;

First Team All-Conference Pitcher; Distinguished Graduate from the U.S. Army flight school;

Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, NASA Space Flight Medal;

Two Meritorious Service Medals; Army Commendation Medal;

Army Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal;

Southwest Asia Service Medal; Kuwaiti Liberation Medal;

Saudi Arabian Kuwaiti Liberation Medal; Valorous Unit Award;

Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal;

Master Astronaut Badge, Master Aviator Badge, Master Space Badge;

NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned information is taken from the official website of NASA.

Image credits: Shane Kimbrough IG