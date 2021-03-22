Why Is Life Not Possible On All Planets? Learn How Planetary Habitation Is Possible Here

The solar system that habituates humans is massive. It holds a huge amount of celestial bodies, like planets, stars, and asteroids among others. There is a total of 8 planets in the solar system but living beings have been observed only on one planet and that is the earth. Scientists have not witnessed any signs of life on any of the other 7 planets yet. Many people want to learn why is life not possible on all planets.

Why is life not possible on all planets?

Life on other planets may be supported but it has been discovered yet. To support life on any planet there are special conditions required to provide sustainability to living beings. Earth provides these sustainable conditions to the beings that habituate the planet.

Living beings need the atmosphere to be of a specific composition, with oxygen to breathe and live, the atmosphere and the plants provide them with this gas. The temperature of the planet matters a lot too, living beings would cease to exist if the temperature on the planet was too high or too low for them to handle. Water is also a very important factor for planetary habitation. Water is not just required by animals, but plants too and the planet earth provides this resource in abundance. Life on other planets would be possible if they had these supporting factors that help living beings survive.

Is Planetary Habitation possible anywhere else?

The universe that people live in is gigantic, they have just been exposed to one solar system that they live in which is part of the Milky Way Galaxy. The Milky Way Galaxy has many other solar systems that haven’t been explored or discovered yet. To put things into perspective, the Milky Way is just one of the umpteen galaxies that are present in the universe.

Coming to the fact that the universe is massive, and it might just hold trillions of planets and any one of them could support life, but the scientists haven’t explored enough to learn about any other planets that support life. Mars came very close, when the scientists sent the Mars Rover, they discovered that there was once a huge presence of water on this planet. Many scientists also believe that life before the earth existed on Mars and was then seeded to earth. There is no way of actually knowing if any other planet has or will support life other than earth, the people will just have to wait and see what the scientific discoveries unfold for them.