Why Is Moon Red, Orange Tonight On July 23, 2021? Read What Full Buck Moon Means & Details

Why is moon Red Tonight? NASA has revealed that Earthlings will be able to watch the annual 'Buck Moon' which will arrive on July 23, Friday during nighttime. Lunar enthusiasts and astronomers are therefore gearing up for the moon's arrival and have been informed that it can also be watched without devices like expensive cameras or telescopes. According to reports, the reddish-orange colour of the moon is due to the ongoing wildfires in parts of the United States like Oregon, California, and Canada's British Columbia.

Why is it called the Buck Moon?

As per NASA, the Maine Farmer's Almanac had first published Native American names for the full Moons in the 1930s. According to this almanac, as the full Moon in July, the Algonquin tribes had called this moon the Buck Moon. Usually during early summer, new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur, said NASA. The Algonquins also termed it as the Thunder Moon because of early Summer's frequent thunderstorms.

The Europeans on the other hand call it the 'Hay Moon' as farmers used to engage in haymaking around this time, each year. As for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, the name is Guru Full Moon, which is basically Guru Purnima that is celebrated for honouring gurus and spiritual masters.

Why is Moon Orange Tonight?

The reason for the orange appearance is due to the raging wildfires on earth in US and Canada. As a result of the smoke and haze due to these wildfires, the sun and moon have appeared red since the beginning of this week. Pictures of full moon shared by people already indicate what the Buck Moon will appear like. Here are some pictures:

Tonight across Twin Cities skies....



An Orange Summer Haze Moon.



🌔🔥 Taken on my phone 📱 pic.twitter.com/PfMHCd0RyU — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) July 21, 2021

Oh, seeing @WEATHERISHAPPEN posting all of the red sun pics from the wildfire haze reminds me to post my moon pics from last night. pic.twitter.com/KMWU3DtLgC — Brian Campbell (@unlambda) July 21, 2021

How to see the Red Moon, Buck Moon tonight?

The Buck Moon can be witnessed on July 23 and July 24. It can be watched properly if the night skies are clear on both nights. The moon is expected to rise at 8 p.m. ET, and will be fully risen at 10:37 p.m. ET. Surprisingly, people will also be able to watch Jupiter and Saturn as both planets will appear to 'follow' the moon westward. People have been advised to look eastward when it rises and the moon will later move west over the course of the evening.