World's First Glass-bottom Sky Train That Runs On Lithium Batteries Offers Stunning Views

China has rolled out the world’s first-ever glass-bottomed sky train, which would enable commuters to take a 270-degree view of the picturesque landscape of the country. The train also marks China’s maiden attempt at renewable energy suspension railway demonstration. A demonstration train, which resembles a country’s most popular animal-Panda, was rolled off the production line from Chengdu, Sichuan Province on June 26.

According to CGTN, the sky train encompasses glass panelling on three sides of the cabinet. The upper limit of passengers who can commute in each carriage is set at 120 with each ticket coasting one-sixth to one-eighth of a regular subway. Driven by new renewable energy resources, the train is greener as compared to the other high-speed trains that run across China.

'Eco-friendly'

The train is mainly developed by Zhongtang Air Rail Technology and has been demonstrated as a part of the Dayi Air-rail project, which is said to be the world’s first new-energy travel air-rail demonstration line. As per the company, the train operates on a lithium battery power pack. As against the subway or light rail, the air-rail project merges the features of tourist traffic as well as sightseeing.

A video of the sky train, shared by CGTN on YouTube, has been viewed more than 1,05,646 times and garnered tonnes of complementary reactions. While many labelled the sky train as "futuristic", others joked that it ould make the west jeolous. Yet there were many, who expressed their desire to commute on the train and enjoy the view with their loved ones.

"Looks quite futuristic. As with most things Chinese. China is definitely on the right track. Someone will be jealous," wrote a user. "Western Imperialists: China stop copying stuff we don't have and can't build!" quipped another. Meanwhile, a third comment read, "This will attract more tourism than the local commute day to day life. Sightseeing and fun with loved ones.." Yet a fourth user wrote, "The whole world watched with envy of you... So unfair!." "Damn i m impressed China is just awesome,' read another comment.

Image: CCTV/Twitter